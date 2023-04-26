A Barren County man accused in a deadly shooting has been indicted on murder and other counts.
James Edward Campbell, 46, of Glasgow, was formally charged by a Barren County grand jury last week with murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Campbell is accused of fatally shooting Roger L. Noland, of Scottsville, on Feb. 10 during an argument in the 1400 block of North Race Street.
Noland’s death was investigated by the Glasgow Police Department, which was called early in the evening of Feb. 10 to Campbell’s North Race Street home on the report of a gunshot victim.
Noland was taken from the scene to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, where he was pronounced dead.
An adult woman and juvenile were present at the scene with Noland and Campbell, who agreed to be interviewed by police.
“During the interview, (Campbell) stated that earlier in the day, he and (Noland) had engaged in a disagreement that continued going back and forth via messages by phone,” GPD Capt. Justin Kirkpatrick wrote in an arrest citation.
Noland and the woman arrived at North Race Street to meet with Campbell, and a verbal altercation led to Campbell discharging a firearm, striking Noland, police said.
The indictment accuses Campbell of acting with intent to cause Noland’s death and of engaging in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to the adult woman and the juvenile police met at the scene.
According to court records, Campbell was released March 29 from Barren County Corrections Center after posting a $500,000 unsecured bond.
He is set to appear May 22 in Barren Circuit Court for arraignment.
