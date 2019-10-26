A grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man, charging him with armed robberies of two restaurants that occurred last year.
Brandon Scott Brooks, 22, has been formally charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree persistent felony offender.
A separate indictment charges Brooks with two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Brooks is accused of committing a robbery at Subway, 955 Fields Drive, on Oct. 5, 2018, and at Papa John’s, 1922 Russellville Road, on Oct. 15, 2018.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated both incidents.
According to a BGPD report, Subway employees reported that a man came into the store, walked behind the counter, pointed a handgun at the employees and demanded money.
The robber wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black gloves and a black hockey mask and got an undisclosed amount of cash from two registers.
Ten days after the robbery at Subway, a man entered Papa John’s with his head and face covered, presented a gun and demanded money.
Employees complied with the robber, who fired a shot inside the business, according to city police. No one was injured.
Over the course of the investigation, city police received credible information that Brooks was the robber, and detectives traveled to Nashville later that October, where Brooks had been detained by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department after officers there located him getting off a bus with a handgun in his possession.
Brooks’ indictment lists a conviction in March 2018 in Tennessee for aggravated robbery, and online Tennessee Department of Corrections records show him to be on probation.
BGPD Detectives Mike Nade and Eric Stroud interviewed Brooks, who claimed he found the gun in his possession on the side of the road two days earlier and that he kept the gun with plans to sell it.
Brooks denied involvement in either robbery and claimed to have been at a woman’s apartment in Bowling Green the day of Papa John’s robbery and spent the night there.
After further questioning, Brooks said he took a taxi to a friend’s house in the Stonehenge neighborhood and did not spend the night at the woman’s apartment, telling police he called a taxi company but did not use his phone, an incident report said.
“Brooks insisted the shell casings collected from Papa John’s would not come back to the gun he had,” Nade wrote in the report. “He repeatedly said, ‘I didn’t shoot nobody.’ ”
Brooks continued to deny involvement in the robberies and refused to speak further without an attorney present.
Police obtained a search warrant for a cellphone seized from Brooks and found multiple searches for Subway robbery in Bowling Green and Papa John’s Russellville Road robbery around the times of each incident.
Shell casings and bullet fragments recovered from the Papa John’s robbery were brought to the Metro Nashville police firearms lab, where ballistics testing determined that the bullets recovered from the robbery were fired from the pistol found in Brooks’ possession, according to a BGPD incident report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.