Three Bowling Green residents are charged with engaging in organized crime following police investigations into reports of people attempting to cash forged checks and stealing cars from local dealerships.
Indictments were returned against Bryan Ray Neeley, 34, Nicole Messina Silvia, 32, and Jerry Michael McCardle, 35, accusing them of conspiring with one another from May 3 to Sept. 21 to take part in criminal activity on an ongoing basis.
Neeley is also charged in the indictment with eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of labor already rendered, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving and disregarding a stop sign.
Silvia faces additional charges that include four counts of theft by unlawful taking, four counts of theft of identity, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, trafficking in financial information, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of labor already rendered, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McCardle was also indicted on three counts of theft by unlawful taking, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card, trafficking in financial information, theft of identity and first-degree criminal mischief.
The myriad charges stemmed from a Bowling Green Police Department investigation.
Police linked Neeley to multiple incidents involving fraudulent checks being cashed at area banks, court records said.
In an arrest citation from Sept. 4, Neeley is described as having cashed a forged check for $1,885 from Crouch Family Chiropractic at a bank on July 27 and a check for $565 reported stolen from Comfort Suites on July 22 at the same bank.
A separate arrest citation from Sept. 18 accuses Neeley of presenting a forged check in the amount of $1,000 from Musician’s Pro to a teller at another bank for cashing on Aug. 24.
The indictment against Neeley identifies five additional incidents in which he is alleged to have possessed forged checks from multiple businesses from May 3 to Aug. 24.
Silvia is accused in the indictment of taking part in four vehicle thefts from local auto dealerships between May 9 and Sept. 11.
According to an arrest citation, one alleged theft occurred in early May at Gary Force Honda, when Silvia and McCardle took a car for a test drive, taking a key fob for a 2019 Acura MDX.
The vehicle was driven off the lot May 9 when it was closed and was later recovered in Madison, Wis., the arrest citation said.
“Inside the vehicle a forged sales contract was located with Silvia and McCardles’ signatures,” BGPD Detective Matt Irvin wrote in the arrest citation.
Silvia’s citation details another incident Aug. 14 in which she is alleged to have contacted Ryan’s Auto Sales about a 2018 Honda Civic, presented the business with a driver’s license belonging to another person and took the vehicle for a test drive without returning it.
Another citation accuses Silvia and McCardle of engaging in similar tactics on Sept. 11 at Car Mart, resulting in the theft of a 2013 Ford Taurus from the dealership.
Police located the vehicle Sept. 18 traveling on Three Springs Road and arrested Silvia and McCardle at America’s Best Value Inn on Scottsville Road.
“McCardle admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen from Car Mart and also to operating the vehicle on several occasions when Silvia was unable to drive,” the citation said.
The investigation uncovered more alleged criminal activity resulting in indictments against four people.
Monica Faye Miller, 45, of Bowling Green, is charged with trafficking in financial information and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, while David Javon Hearn, 20, of Bowling Green, Jimmy Lee Phillips, 51, of Adolphus, and Danielle Nicole Minton, 30, of Bowling Green, have each been indicted on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.