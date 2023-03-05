The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Serena Faith Basham, 22, 4942 Richardsville Road, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity; $5,000 cash bond.
Tammi Lynn Bidwell, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree escape; $5,000 cash bond.
Adam W. Brown, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Joel Andrew Bustin, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy; $7,500 cash bond.
William Cecil Carr Jr., 44, 1055 Bristow Road, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Savino Pascual Felipe, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, resisting arrest; $10,000 cash bond.
Miranda Sue Harper, 28, 808 N. Main St., Russellville, first-degree promoting contraband; notice to appear.
Jason Daniel Jackson, 47, Surestay Hotel, #144, 700 Interstate Drive or Roseville, Mich., failure to comply with sex offender registration; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Byron S. Lee, 54, 1367 Clay St., #B1, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jeremiah Reashud Lightfoot, 19 or 20, 1276 Adams St., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $5,000 cash bond.
Maximilian Alexander Martin, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband; $2,500 cash bond.
Richard Michael Page, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $2,500 cash bond.
Claudie Allen Pedigo, 57, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Sian Lam Thang, 37, 328 Springhill Ave., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Kristyn Vincent, 21, 2149 Grassland St., Brownsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.