Warren County tennis enthusiasts may have moved a step closer Friday to realizing their dream of having a place to play the sport indoors.
Warren Fiscal Court, in a 5-1 vote, gave approval for county Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer to spend $134,750 to have Arnold Consulting Engineering Services produce plans and a bid package for an indoor tennis/multipurpose center to be built at Buchanon Park.
It could be the first step toward building a 78,000-square-foot addition to the Buchanon Park gymnasium that will have room for six tennis courts and two racquetball courts and have the ability to be configured for such uses as soccer, football and volleyball.
"We've tried to be very strategic about it," Kummer said. "We knew it would be hard to sell it as a single-use facility."
The proposal presented by Kummer includes $101,065 for indoor turf that can be rolled out over four of the tennis courts to create a field for soccer or other activities. Kummer estimates the total price tag for the project at $7,879,074, which is considerably lower than the $15.5 million estimate that consultant Lose & Associates came up with in a 2019 feasibility study.
"We scaled it down some," Kummer said. "Lose & Associates had some amenities that we took out."
Kummer has worked with the Southern Kentucky Tennis Association to further reduce the amount of public money devoted to the project.
Bobby Lindsey, president of SOKY Tennis, said the organization has worked on naming rights for the building at a cost of $300,000 and sponsorship of the tennis courts at a cost of $25,000 each. He said he already has verbal commitments for about $150,000.
"There's a lot of excitement about this in the tennis community," Lindsey said, "from high school teams to adult players. We had sponsors lined up before we started asking. I don't think we'll have any issue finding sponsors."
Still, the preliminary price tag and the estimated annual operating cost of nearly $480,000 were enough to make one magistrate vote against moving forward with the project.
Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings asked County Treasurer Greg Burrell if he thought the county could handle the debt service and operating costs of such a facility, and Burrell's answer convinced Cummings to vote no.
"You're looking at about $1 million a year in bonding and operating costs," Burrell said. "It's possible, but we would have to generate more revenue or cut expenses."
"My vote was predicated strictly on his (Burrell's) answer," Cummings said. "I'm for a tennis facility, but we have to be financially responsible. If we can pay for it, I'm for it."
Both Lindsey and Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sherry Murphy pointed out that building a facility that could be the site for multiple sports tournaments would have a payoff.
"The multipurpose aspect of this project will make it well worth the cost," Murphy said. "We can attract a variety of tournaments that bring in visitors from out of town. Sports tourism continues to increase every year."
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon also liked the multipurpose aspect of the project.
"This is something the community as a whole can support," he said. "Those who aren't interested in tennis might have other activities they can do there. We're looking forward to seeing what the private investment is."
Kummer said he expects to have bids on the project by the middle of March and bring a proposal to fiscal court by the end of March or the first of April.
In other action at Friday's meeting, magistrates voted to approve a resolution in support of the Kentucky and U.S. constitutions, specifically mentioning the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which spells out the right to keep and bear arms. While the largely symbolic measure is the product of a broader push to establish so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries in a number of states, the Warren County resolution does not specifically include the term "sanctuary."
The resolution was prompted by the Kentucky United group that has grown through social media and has mounted a campaign to have all 120 Kentucky counties pass resolutions in favor of the Second Amendment as a way of heading off any anti-gun legislation that might come before the Kentucky General Assembly. The resolution approved by fiscal court says Warren County "opposes the passage of any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of our citizens to legally keep and bear arms."
The Second Amendment sanctuary movement started in Virginia, where Democrats now control the legislature and where lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam have advocated stricter gun controls.
"What's going on in Virginia is alarming," said Kenneth Marr, one of a couple dozen Kentucky United members who attended Friday's meeting and applauded when the resolution passed. "We wanted to be proactive and head it off at the pass."
Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken said it was natural for fiscal court to support such a resolution.
"We wanted it to be clear that we support the Second Amendment and the Kentucky Constitution," she said. "In fact, we take an oath to protect the Constitution."
In other action taken at Friday's meeting, the magistrates:
- approved spending $7,031.44 to Federal Signal to upgrade the existing COWS (Community Outdoor Warning System) siren at the Gott Volunteer Fire Department.
- approved an expense of $1,435.30 to Green River Rental for repairs to the Genie Stick Lift at the Warren County Justice Center.
- approved a resolution for participation in the regional Hazard Mitigation Grant being administered by the Barren River Area Development District for the establishment of one weather station in each of the 10 counties covered by BRADD.
- approved expenses of $7,612 to Tenbarge of Bowling Green and $9,072 to Sigma Organics for treatments at all 37 ballfields used at county parks.
