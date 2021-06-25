Its first gold sponsor in hand, the indoor tennis facility and multipurpose sports complex at Buchanon Park has moved closer to a planned fall opening.
Warren Fiscal Court on Friday approved a contract with Scott Waste Services to be the first gold sponsor for the facility at a cost of $25,000.
"When we got a chance to talk about this, it was a no-brainer," said Pete Reckard, district manager for Scott Waste Services. "This is a way for us to give back to the community and make sure we have this awesome facility."
Scott Waste is the first of what Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer hopes will be several sponsors that will help offset the $8.2 million price tag for the 60,000-square-foot facility that is nearing completion in Buchanon Park.
Kummer said the building being constructed by local contractor Scott, Murphy and Daniel is on track for an October or November opening. He said the Southern Kentucky Tennis Association is also on track with its efforts to round up more sponsors.
"This is the first of many sponsors," Kummer told the magistrates Friday. "We've had contact with several businesses we're working with. Our goal is six gold sponsors, and I'm confident we'll bring the rest of them to you."
Working with SOKY Tennis officers Martina Fee and Nate Harlan, Kummer is trying to get those gold sponsors who will have courts named for them. He is also trying to find a number of smaller sponsors and a $300,000 platinum sponsor who will have naming rights to the building.
"Lining up these sponsors is important," Kummer said. "It really helps us keep our rates affordable."
Kummer said court rental will be $4 per hour at times when the courts aren't being used for league activity, lessons or other events.
The new facility, which is being attached to the existing Buchanon Park gymnasium, will be used for many different sports and activities.
Approved by fiscal court in August of 2020, the multipurpose building will have the six indoor tennis courts, four racquetball courts, an indoor playground and meeting rooms in addition to six more outdoor tennis courts. It will also have the capability of converting some of the tennis space to basketball or volleyball and putting down turf for indoor football or soccer.
Speaking last year when the facility was approved by fiscal court, Fee said it would be an asset for the local tennis community.
“For years we’ve been going to Nashville, Louisville or Owensboro to play indoors,” she said. “Now we’ll be able to play year-round in Bowling Green. This will give our youth tennis players a big boost.”
The action on the tennis facility was one of a number of parks-related items approved by the magistrates Friday.
Among them:
- A $12,806 expenditure to Miracle Recreation for two 20-foot-by-20-foot sun shades at the Phil Moore Park dog park.
- A $2,800 item for sealing and striping to be done by Reynolds Sealing and Striping at the four pickleball courts at Basil Griffin Park.
- A change order of $10,530 for Sunbelt Construction to install curbing at the Soap Box Derby track at Phil Moore Park.
- A change order of $3,960 for additional concrete work to be done at the multipurpose building at Buchanon Park.
- A $1,525 insurance-covered expense for repairs to the entry gate at Buchanon Park.
- A $32,978.16 expenditure to Legacy OPE for two mowers to replace those at Ephram White and Griffin parks.
- An expenditure of $2,437.50 to McPeak Plumbing for repairs to a sewer line at Buchanon Park.
The magistrates also approved on second and final reading a zone change from agriculture to single-family residential likely to lead to development of a 300-lot single-family subdivision on 97.8 acres at the southern border of Buchanon Park along Nashville Road.
Another rezoning final approval, this one changing 31 acres at 608 Skees Road near the Stuart Farms subdivision from agriculture to planned unit development, is expected to lead to development of 69 single-family residential lots and 70 duplex-like attached single-family dwellings.
County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the fiscal court meeting planned for July 9 will be moved to Tuesday, July 13, beginning at 9 a.m.