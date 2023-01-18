Industrial Power Solutions, a spinoff from Franklin’s Traughber Mechanical, is setting up shop in a vacant industrial building on the Ky. 1008 Bypass in Franklin, with plans to employ up to 15 people.
Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, said the new company is locating in an 8,000-square-foot building that had been used for storage but has been vacant “for several years.”
Traughber Mechanical President Joey Traughber is co-owner of the new company along with Ryan Forshee, Traughber Mechanical’s project manager.
According to a news release, Industrial Power Solutions is a full-service electrical contracting firm that specializes in industrial and commercial applications.
The company is able to design and install electrical services for factories, schools, hospitals, office buildings and warehouses, the news release said.
Traughber said the Franklin site will position the new company to take advantage of the growth along the Interstate 65 corridor.
“The entire southcentral Kentucky and northern Tennessee area is growing as a manufacturing and commercial hub,” Traughber said. “Franklin allows us to be right in the center of these expanding markets.”
Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes welcomed the new company, saying: “The Traughber family has been a part of our industrial community for 30 years. I really appreciate the investment that Forshee and Traughber are making in our county.”
Griffin sees growth potential in the home-grown company.
“They are currently working with industries and businesses in the area,” he said. “We are hoping they will continue to grow past the 15-employee number.”
