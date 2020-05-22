An 8-month-old infant died Thursday in a drowning in Allen County.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were contacted about the incident at about 1:37 p.m. Thursday by Social Services.
Investigators went to The Medical Center at Scottsville, where the infant, whose name has not been released by authorities, was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was scheduled for Friday in Louisville.
