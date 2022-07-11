Displaced from its Fairview Avenue headquarters by the December 2021 tornado, Bowling Green's Infinity Pipeline may soon be landing in a much better spot.
"The building that had been our offices just imploded," said Darron Wheat, president and CEO of the six-year-old Infinity Pipeline. "We scrambled for two or three weeks to find a place."
Infinity, which does work ranging from grading to underground utilities for general contractors, eventually found office space near the intersection of Dillard Road and Nashville Road.
That headquarters is complemented by the company's shop on Searcy Way, where equipment is stored and maintained, but now Wheat is looking to consolidate all of Infinity's functions at one site in the heart of what he sees as an area poised for growth.
Wheat said Monday his company is aiming to purchase from David Alford of Westen Apartments LLC a 20-acre site along the new Southwest Parkway that was built in 2020 as a connector from the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park to Russellville Road.
The property, near the roundabout that was built when Scotty's Contracting and Stone constructed the 5,500-foot parkway, was approved for a rezoning last week that should allow Wheat's plans to move forward.
That rezoning from agriculture to light industrial, applied for by Alford, was approved unanimously by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County. The application will now move to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval, but Wheat already has plans for the parcel.
"We've been looking for a couple years to be able to have some land," Wheat said. "We finally came across this tract.
"This should allow us to get everything on one campus. Our plan is to build equipment storage sheds as we grow. We'll build our shop facility first and then later build our offices."
Infinity's plans tie in with the growth along the Southwest Parkway that has been anticipated since it was completed and is already happening.
Last October, Alford was approved for rezoning to light industrial a separate 20.45-acre tract along the parkway. He said at the time that his plan was to develop four sites with what he called “non-smokestack companies” that will complement the many manufacturers already in the industrial park.
Gaines Penn, the attorney representing Alford at last week's meeting, said: "This is part of the continuing development of the Southwest Parkway."
Such development was seen as a natural outgrowth of connecting Russellville Road to an industrial park that encompasses more than 1,000 acres and is home to more than 40 factories and businesses employing some 4,700 people.
That made the site attractive to Wheat.
"A bunch of development is going to happen out there," he said. "This gives us the opportunity to be close to it."
Wheat's company has already been close to the action on a number of local developments. Since its founding in 2016, the company has grown to more than 50 employees and has garnered work on a number of sizable projects.
Infinity Pipeline, described by Wheat as a "one-stop shop for general contractors," has done grading and utility work for such recent projects as the Tennessee Retina building on Natchez Trace Avenue and the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Scottsville Road.
The company has also done sewer construction work for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and is now doing site work for the Chick-fil-A that is coming to 667 Campbell Lane near the Western Kentucky University Center for Research and Development near Nashville Road.