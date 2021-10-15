A Glasgow firearms store was burglarized last week, resulting in the theft of about 30 firearms.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward for information relating to the burglary, which occurred Tuesday at Sportsman's Gun and Indoor Range.
According to the ATF, an unknown number of suspects forced their way into the store on North Jackson Highway through a front entrance door around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.
The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The NSSF will match the reward, making for a possible total reward of $5,000.
Anyone with information about the burglary may contact the ATF Bowling Green Field Office at 270-393-4755 or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Tips may also be reported at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
All tips will remain confidential and can be submitted anonymously.