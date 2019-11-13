As renovation of Bowling Green High School is preparing to enter its second phase years sooner than initially expected, Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said the project is seeing a significant cost savings.
On Monday, the district’s board of education met to approve a long list of change orders for the project, resulting in savings Fields said amounts to about $155,000.
Fields said the list of about 20 change orders is the result of Phase II renovations beginning much sooner than district leaders expected. When the high school broke ground in May 2018 on Phase I renovations, officials expected several years to pass before they secured funding to begin Phase II.
The first phase included construction of a large classroom wing, accommodating most of the school’s classroom space.
Phase II will involve adding additional classroom space, a 700-seat auditorium, an auxiliary gym and a replacement for the school’s swimming pool, according to the school district. Common spaces for students, a media center and office space are also included during that phase, with a complete school scheduled to open in August 2023.
“We’re now going to move into Phase II this summer,” Fields told the Daily News.
Because of that, a temporary covered sidewalk to connect the newer part of the high school to the older part will no longer be needed. Along with other project changes, that creates a total cost savings of $155,240.25.
That first portion of Phase II, dubbed “2A,” is slated to be complete by October 2021. The board has authorized $24 million for that project and is working with Ross Tarrant as architect.
In other business, the board reviewed a 2020-21 school calendar still under development by the district. Fields said it will seek parent and staff feedback before submitting it for final approval by the board.
Compared to the current school calendar, he called it a “mirror image,” with the only tweak being that spring break would fall on the first full week of April, rather than at the end of March.
Following this year’s state assessment release, the board also convened a committee that will develop a district improvement plan. Schools in the district have already created their own individual improvement plans and conducted a needs assessment, Fields said.
Fields anticipated the district improvement plan continuing the themes of aligning instruction with state standards and improving student equity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.