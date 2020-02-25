A Barren County sheriff's deputy who suffered a paralyzed arm last year from a shot fired by a former Glasgow Police Department officer's service weapon during the apprehension of a suspect has sued the officer, his former captain, the GPD and the city of Glasgow for negligence.
Deputy Joseph Ford and his wife, Katja Ford, brought the lawsuit Feb. 17 against former GPD Officer Zane Greer, former GPD Capt. Charlie Lowery, the GPD and the city.
The complaint filed in Barren Circuit Court alleges that Greer lacked the experience, training or knowledge to safely or effectively apprehend Jonathan Shelton during a 2019 vehicle pursuit and inappropriately used his firearm in the situation, leading to Ford suffering permanent paralysis of his left arm.
Ford remains employed with the sheriff's office, but he is on leave.
"He's unable to do any type of normal activity or daily living like he previously did," said attorney Natasha Camenisch Little, who filed the suit on behalf of the Fords.
According to the lawsuit, Greer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Shelton's vehicle on Feb. 23, 2019, on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway when he requested assistance.
Ford responded to the request, and the pursuit continued into Glasgow until Shelton's vehicle collided with a residence.
Greer approached the driver's side and removed Shelton from his vehicle while Ford approached form the passenger side, according to the lawsuit.
Greer was "squared up" with Shelton outside the open driver's side door while Ford was on top of the hood of the vehicle assisting Greer.
"Greer then began using his firearm as an impact weapon and repeatedly struck Mr. Shelton in the head," Little said in the lawsuit. "Despite Mr. Shelton's plea for Greer to stop and his clear acknowledgment that he was not being combative, Greer continued to use his firearm as an impact weapon to hit Mr. Shelton. As defendant Greer was using his firearm as an impact weapon, he fired a shot, which resulted in (Ford) being shot in the face."
Ford was hospitalized and Shelton was arrested, going on to plead guilty to multiple offenses and be sentenced to eight years in prison.
Ford, who was at the sheriff's office about a couple blocks from the incident when he responded, said he used a baton during the incident to against Shelton's upper torso in order to effect the arrest.
The paralysis he experiences was the result of an injury to the brachial plexus, the network of nerves that controls muscle function in the chest, shoulder, arms and hands.
The deputy said he still has bullet fragments in his body, and compared his paralysis to what a stroke victim experiences.
Ford continues to see a specialist for his arm, and a surgery in September involving the transfer of multiple nerves and connecting them with damaged nerves was unsuccessful.
Weekly physical therapy sessions focus on certain muscle groups in order to stave off shoulder stiffness.
"It's a very long, drawn-out recovery and there's no guarantee as to what (movement) will return or what doesn't return," Ford said. "We hope for the best."
Greer left the police department last year and is now employed by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office. Lowery retired last year from the GPD.
Lowery is accused of failing to properly train and supervise Greer, and the GPD and the city are also accused of negligent hiring and retention of Greer.
Attorney Matt Cook, representing the Glasgow defendants, said he intends to file an answer to the complaint in the near future, but declined further comment.
"We're still doing our investigation and due diligence, so it's probably premature for me to make any comment," Cook said.
Ford is requesting a monetary award for the paralysis of his left arm, pain and suffering, past and future medical bills, life care expenses, lost wages, permanent impairment of power to earn money and loss of consortium with his wife.
The deputy is also seeking unspecified punitive damages.
