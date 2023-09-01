The sentencing of a Bowling Green woman who admitted to taking part in a plot to steal a jewelry-filled safe that belonged to the late Western Kentucky University provost Barbara Burch has been delayed.
Patricia Weisman, 67, was to have been sentenced Tuesday on charges of first-degree facilitation to commit robbery and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity.
A hip fracture that Weisman suffered on May 25, however, forced the postponement of her sentencing in Warren Circuit Court to Sept. 26.
This is the second time that Weisman's injury has caused her sentencing to be delayed, following a continuance from a June 27 sentencing date.
Weisman's attorney, William Butler, said in a motion to continue the sentencing that Weisman is able to walk with a cane following surgery and was set to begin physical therapy on Aug. 23.
According to court records, Weisman broke her hip in a fall at a house in St. Louis and was hospitalized for three weeks before being transferred to a rehab center.
Weisman was one of six people who were charged in connection with the plot, which culminated in a home invasion on July 13, 2020, in which a group of men forced their way into the home on Smallhouse Road where Burch's valuables were kept.
The intruders tackled and restrained a woman in the house, causing her to suffer ankle and leg fractures, court records show.
The safe was removed from the home with a dolly and taken to Tennessee, where it was opened and the proceeds were split among the people involved in the plot.
Weisman pleaded guilty in May, and her attorney told the court that Weisman had previously lived with the Burch family and had knowledge of the home's layout as well as the location of the safe and its contents.
Butler said that Weisman had been contacted over the phone by Marshall Belew, jewelry store owner and operator based in Brentwood, Tennessee, about the plot, and that Weisman helped plan the theft.
Belew is serving a 10-year prison sentence on charges of second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking.
The plea agreement that Weisman reached with prosecutors recommends that she serve a 10-year prison sentence and pay $13,771.66 in medical bills along with any other restitution.
Co-defendants Nicholas Cruz-Palacios and Javier Nunez were accused in court records of taking part in the home invasion.
Cruz-Palacios was given a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking, while Nunez was sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and theft by unlawful taking.
Another co-defendant, Frank Leonard, awaits sentencing on charges of second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking.
A jewelry store owner, Leonard was accused of acting as an off-site lookout during the home invasion.
Weisman's husband, Jeffery Weisman, was charged with several offenses in connection with the plot, but died earlier this year.