Warren Fiscal Court last week approved Harmon’s inmate communications contract with Texas-based Securus Technologies, and he said the four-year deal means a $300,000 capital improvement grant will come back to the jail each year.
“When you sign for four years instead of two, you get a better financial offer for the county,” Harmon said. “This helps us get projects funded without asking fiscal court for money.”
Securus, one of only two bidders for the inmate communications contract, provides various avenues for family and friends to communicate with inmates, including phone calls, video visitations and mobile tablets that allow for texts and email.
The company gets a commission from the communication traffic but in turn provides the annual grant to the jail.
Harmon said the jail already had a contract with Securus, but it paid $245,000 in the first year (2019) and only $200,000 per year for the next three years. This new contract, he said, is “the highest amount of capital improvement funds to date.”
That’s good news, said First District Magistrate Doug Gorman.
“This is a fantastic deal for us,” Gorman said. “We’ll be able to get more money for the county.”
That money, Harmon said, can be used for “products or services or other improvements to the jail facility.”
The jailer said the grant money has been used to buy tasers and computers and to pay for some small construction projects like replacing flooring.
“We’ve put up wireless access points for the jail staff, and we’ve updated copiers and printers,” Harmon said. “One of the biggest-ticket items was replacing our laundry equipment.
“That was an expense of almost $80,000, and we were able to do it without asking the county for the money.”
Despite spending on such items as an access-control system for interior and exterior doors and gun safes, Harmon said the jail still has nearly $100,000 left from its 2021 Securus grant.
He said this new Securus contract will allow for some much-needed security measures in a jail that is routinely over its 562-bed capacity.
“We will move forward with a digital mail platform for personal mail,” Harmon said. “Contraband comes in through letters.
“This (digitizing system) will enhance our ability to fight contraband coming in.”
