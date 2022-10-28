News_jailgraduation021022-12.jpg
Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon has negotiated an inmate communications contract with Securus Technologies that will provide a $300,000 annual capital improvement grant to the jail over the next four years.

By signing a long-term contract for inmate communications, Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon has guaranteed that the jail will have more than $1 million during the next four years for needed capital improvements.

