Law enforcement is looking for an inmate who reportedly escaped from Hart County Jail in Munfordville.
Kentucky State Police said troopers received a call at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday that Darron M. Wren, 30, of Cave City, escaped from custody.
Wren, a white male, has brown hair and hazel eyes and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.