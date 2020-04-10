A Warren County Regional Jail inmate who argued for his release due to concerns about contracting the novel coronavirus will remain behind bars while he awaits sentencing.
A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Damone Bell to be released ahead of his sentencing date, determining that the jail has taken enough precautions to stem the spread of the viral respiratory illness in the facility.
Bell, 23, has pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance and possessing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to distribute. He was arrested following the 2018 overdose death of Kaitlin McKinney, 23, of Bowling Green, after police determined that Bell sold McKinney the drugs that led to her death.
Bell was taken into custody in February after pleading guilty to the charges and is scheduled to be sentenced June 9 in U.S. District Court.
Last month, Bell's attorney, federal public defender Pat Bouldin, filed a motion for Bell's release, citing concerns that conditions of close confinement in the jail would leave Bell more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.
“Social distancing is impossible in a jail, thus exposing inmates to the grave risk of contracting COVID-19,” Bouldin said in the motion.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl issued a ruling Friday recommending that Bell's motion be denied.
Brennenstuhl sided with arguments Assistant U.S. Attorney Jo Lawless made in response to Bouldin's motion.
"While the possibility for the spread of coronavirus does indeed exist in jails, the possibility and reality of spread in the rest of the community exists as well," Brennenstuhl wrote in his ruling
Lawless in her filing set out the steps the jail has taken to lessen the likelihood of the coronavirus spreading in the facility, which include not allowing visitations from family members and nonessential personnel, monitoring employees and inmates for signs of respiratory infection, screening new inmates for symptoms of respiratory illness, quarantining new inmates for 14 days before their placement in the general population and regular cleaning and disinfecting of areas with high traffic.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the jail.
"Taken to its logical conclusion, the defendant contends that due to the COVID-19 virus, all prisoners should be released. This is patently ridiculous," Lawless said in her reply, filed April 2. "In sum, the fact that a new virus exists outside the jail or any other facility walls is not grounds to release this defendant or any of the other thousands of incarcerated persons in the United States."
Bell was the first inmate locally in the federal court system to cite concerns about contracting the coronavirus as a reason for release.
