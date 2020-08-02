Plans for improvements and upgrades to such local roads as U.S. 31-W, Ky. 185 (Richardsville Road), Three Springs Road and Interstate 165 are all included in a 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan put together by the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The 89-page document is packed with short- and long-range transportation plans and is full of statistics that back up those plans.
But one thing is missing that MPO Coordinator Karissa Lemon is aiming to add Monday: input from those who will be traveling on the highways, roads and trails included in the plan.
Normally gathered through an in-person public meeting, that input from local residents will be collected during a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in a Zoom teleconference that can be accessed at the warrenpc.org website.
“Public participation is required, but during the coronavirus pandemic it will have to be a virtual meeting,” Lemon said. “We have posted videos online, and folks can view the draft plan online.”
Although he won’t be able to meet residents face-to-face, MPO member and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Chief Engineer Joe Plunk believes Monday’s meeting could actually enhance public input into a plan that looks at transportation needs for the next 25 years.
“We would normally have an open house, but now it’s a virtual meeting,” Plunk said. “Maybe that’s to our benefit. People can just jump on the meeting from their home. It may allow us to engage the public better. It will be more convenient.”
There will be no shortage of topics and projects for local residents to comment on.
Possible projects in the transportation plan include 22 short-range projects for the years 2020-2026, many of which have already been included in the KYTC’s State Highway Plan, and 29 long-range projects for the years 2027-2045.
“This is our chance every five years as an MPO to dream big and think about what transportation will look like for the next 25 years,” Plunk said.
As pointed out in the transportation plan itself, Warren County’s rapid growth creates some transportation needs that other communities may not face.
“Because of our growth, there’s increased pressure for all different modes of transportation,” said Greg Meredith, director of public works for the city of Bowling Green. “This plan should help us grow efficiently and safely.”
Addressing that growth – and the need to make increasingly crowded roads safer – is reflected in some of the short-range projects that aim to improve safety.
The dangerously winding Richardsville Road has two projects encompassing 2.84 miles of Ky. 185 and costing a total of $14.3 million over the next two years.
Among the other short-term projects:
- A plan to spend $16 million through 2023 on widening Three Springs Road from Flealand to the Interstate 165 overpass.
- A $17.3 million project to widen U.S. 31-W (Nashville Road) from Buchanon Park to south of the intersection with Ky. 240.
- An $8.4 million project to reconfigure the interchange at Morgantown Road and I-165.
- A $14.25 million project to reconstruct Ky. 234 (Cemetery Road) from Fountain Trace to Roger Porter Road.
All told, the short-term projects in the transportation plan are estimated to cost more than $141 million through 2026, although funding for many of the projects is uncertain.
Projects costing a total of $214.4 million are in the long-range portion of the transportation plan.
Included are a continuation of the new route from Shive Lane to Lovers Lane, some widening of Cave Mill Road and creation of an interchange at Elrod Road and I-165.
The transportation plan also includes some bicycle and pedestrian routes intended to work toward completion of a “greenways” loop around Bowling Green.
The MPO’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee continues to work toward finding grants and other funding sources to complete the loop.
“As funding becomes available, we will try to create that loop around the city,” Lemon said. “I think it would be a great asset for the city.”
Lemon pointed out that the complete 2045 draft Metropolitan Transportation Plan can be found at the warrenpc.org website, as can the link to Monday’s virtual meeting.
