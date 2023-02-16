Improvements could be in the works for a portion of Smallhouse Road, an artery that’s seeing more traffic as residential, commercial and public developments along the road mirror the growth of Bowling Green.
Local residents will have their chance to influence those changes at a public meeting Monday.
The meeting, scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (4754 Smallhouse Road), is being conducted by the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Frankfort-based consulting firm HMB Professional Engineers.
Hired by the MPO under a $120,000 contract to do a Smallhouse Road study, HMB will present some preliminary concepts at the meeting and seek public input on upgrades to Smallhouse Road from Campbell Lane to Three Springs Road.
“It’s an opportunity for the public to look at conceptual designs and improvements to intersections,” said Karissa Lemon, MPO coordinator. “We’re looking at ways to make it a safer roadway that can also handle the growth that’s coming to that area.”
That growth led the city of Bowling Green to upgrade Smallhouse Road from Scottsville Road to Campbell Lane, and now Bowling Green and Warren County officials are looking at further improvements to a stretch of Smallhouse Road that winds through rural and urban areas.
“There have been talks about this corridor for years,” said Josh Moore, Warren County public works director. “There has been quite a bit of development in that area. We’re trying to figure out what improvements will keep traffic moving in a safe way.”
The presence of Natcher Elementary School and Basil Griffin Park along or near the route further complicates road improvements, so Moore said it’s important to get input from affected residents.
Those attending the meeting will be able to see some concepts developed by HMB designed to improve traffic flow, intersection safety and pedestrian movement.
“There are multiple options,” Moore said. “We just want to get public input on what they feel is important.”
Melissa Cansler, Bowling Green’s city engineer, said the study may identify some short-term solutions like intersection improvements or turn lanes that could be put in place before a larger-scale project encompassing the entire stretch of road is implemented.
Any improvements will depend on funding, and both Cansler and Moore say the ideal solution would be for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to foot the bill for work done by the city or county.
There’s precedent for that in the Cave Mill Road improvement project that is just beginning.
That project, expected to cost $26.9 million through 2027, made it to the state’s six-year highway plan this year. It’s starting with $1,860,000 allocated in 2023 for design of the 1.757-mile-long project.
That’s followed by $12.7 million for right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation in 2025 and then $12.4 million for construction in 2027.
The Cave Mill Road and Smallhouse Road projects “go hand-in-hand”, according to Moore, perhaps improving the chances for state funding.
For now, though, the HMB study will give local officials the information they need to move forward.
Details about the Smallhouse Road study, projected to be completed in April, can be found at the warrenpc.org website.