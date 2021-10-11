Downtown Bowling Green is about to get a little sweeter.
Already home to Mary Jane’s Chocolates on East Main Avenue, Little Fox Bakery on Park Row and the Baked cookie shop on College Street, the downtown area will soon get another sweets-selling business.
Insomnia Cookies, a Philadelphia-based company specializing in late-night sales and delivery of cookies, is moving into the former Parlor on Main hair salon building at 422 E. Main Ave. and has plans to open in November.
It will be the fifth Kentucky location for Insomnia Cookies, which has two stores in Louisville and one each in Lexington and Richmond.
The company’s chief marketing officer, Tom Carusona, said Bowling Green is a good fit for the cookie retailer that was launched in 2003 when company founder Seth Berkowitz started baking and delivering cookies from his dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania.
Insomnia Cookies expanded rapidly after that founding and was acquired in 2018 by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, with financing help from JAB Holding Co.
“So much of our brand has been built on delivering cookies to college students,” Carusona said. “We wanted to be near the Western Kentucky University campus.
“It’s also important for us to go to towns with vibrant downtowns. We believe Bowling Green has that.”
Downtown apartment dwellers, WKU students and others will soon be able to visit the East Main location for a variety of sweets or have them delivered late into the night.
Carusona said Insomnia stores are typically open from 11 a.m. or noon until as late as 3 a.m. They usually deliver in a radius of one to three miles from the store, he said.
He said Insomnia, which now has more than 200 stores nationwide, offers nine classic cookie flavors and three vegan options, along with seasonal flavors and “Deluxe” cookies that are larger.
The cookies can be bought individually or in various combinations that include six-packs and 12-packs. The stores also carry ice cream, brownies and cookie-and-ice-cream sandwiches.
“We offer cookies that are warm, delicious and delivered,” Carusona said. “I think the community will receive us well.”
Work has begun on renovating the 1,400-square-foot 422 E. Main Ave. space that is owned by Alma Hall of Nashville.
According to a building permit on file with the city of Bowling Green, Insomnia Cookies plans to spend $139,600 to renovate the building, which Carusona hopes will be open in November.
Carusona said the store will provide a good number of jobs, mostly part-time.
“We’ll be hiring drivers, bakers and store workers,” he said. “They’re great jobs for college students.”