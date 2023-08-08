Bowling Green’s Masonic Lodge announced two $500 donations to local school bands, which directors say could impact students for decades.
Dave Knighton, president of the Lodge, hopes that by supporting young musicians, they can foster a sense of discipline and work ethic that many of their own members have gained from music.
“We have a number of guys in the lodge that are musicians, and we thought, well, that would be something we could do,” Knighton said.
The donations will go to help bands at Warren Central High, Moss Middle, Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High.
Knighton himself was in band from 4th to 12th grade and said the life lessons he learned from that time have stayed with him for decades.
He wasn’t always a fan of his director but came to understand what they were working toward. He even still has his old trumpet.
“Looking back now as an adult, it’s like, ‘wow, this guy really taught me a lot about discipline and hard work,’ ” he said.
Jared Sells, a band director for Warren Central and Moss Middle, said a donation like this makes a huge difference in their work.
“I just want to figure out ways I can spend the budget on the kids,” Sells said. “How can I better create experiences for my kids?”
Between both schools, Sells directs nearly 200 students. He said maintaining all those instruments, some of which they’ve had for decades, is a major cost to their program.
“$500 goes an extremely long way,” Sells said. “New instruments, new reeds, new mouthpieces and accessories — it helps better set (students) up for success.”
In addition, the money frees up budget space for treats for students, allowing them to purchase meals for kids on game night or at a competition. On hot days, Sells has previously hired snow cone company Kona Ice to cool the kids down.
“I know how people are with donations, sometimes it’s hard, but this is really generous,” Sells said. “We’re very thankful.”
Christi Shores, a band director for Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High, said the program consists of over 400 students between both schools. Like Sells’ program, the costs add up.
Instruments aren’t cheap — Shores said they can range from $150 to thousands, depending on what type.
They haven’t yet decided how the money will be spent, but said even three new instruments can alter the lives of generations of students. When a student graduates, their instrument is returned and given to a younger student.
“These instruments could potentially serve students for 50 years, at least,” Shores said.
Shores said some students would never be able to be in band if it weren’t for donations like this — but it’s not just the music they would be missing out on.
“For many of us, myself included, band can change your life,” Shores said. “Having that instrument in your hands is — instrumental.”
Sells and Shores, as well as band directors Becky Graham and Anjali Sivaainkaran, will receive the donations and a dinner courtesy of the lodge on Aug. 14.