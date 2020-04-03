When Kentucky’s coronavirus outbreak shuttered schools last month, leaving students to complete assignments either online or through homework packets, State Farm insurance agent Ginger Cleary took to Facebook with an offer.
Cleary, who’s worked in Bowling Green as an agent for 25 years, remembers the kids who her now college-age son played soccer with in high school. Often, they came from households without access to a printer of their own, so she’d make hers available on weekends or after school hours.
That memory spurred Cleary to make the printer at her insurance firm available to local students.
“If you don’t have access to a printer to print out your schoolwork packets, We want to help you! ... We are all in this together!” she wrote in a recent post on her Facebook page that’s garnered almost 500 shares.
She’s asked students in need of assistance to forward their homework packets by email to ginger.cleary.gscu@statefarm.com with their name and physical address.
“Our office will print your packet for you and drop it off at your front door,” Cleary wrote in her post, adding that families can call her office at 270-782-7276 or email her with any questions.
“I was thinking with all that the schools are doing – and they are doing a great job – (of) getting homework packet information to the students, that the schools and students might need some help in printing out their packets,” Cleary told the Daily News.
After stocking up on paper and ink cartridges, she’s hand-delivered between 40 and 50 homework packets to students’ homes and she continues to get requests daily. With Bowling Green Independent students on spring break from March 30 through Friday, and Warren County Public Schools on break this coming week, Cleary expects the requests for assistance to climb once students resume distance learning.
So far, the response has been “crazy good,” Cleary said. Teachers, parents and school administrators have called, emailed or posted grateful comments online, and State Farm agents from other states have also reached out with interest in delivering homework packets in their own communities. One such call from a State Farm agent based in a small town in Maine prompted police officers there to deliver packets door to door, she said.
“I didn’t realize it would take off the way it has,” Cleary said.
Most of the print requests she’s received have come from K-12 students, but even a few college students have reached out to Cleary for help.
Among them is Yuru Gao, a graduate student at Western Kentucky University from China, who’s applying for a doctorate program abroad.
With most computer labs on campus closed, “I don’t really know where I should go,” Gao said. After seeing Cleary’s Facebook post, she reached out with hopes of meeting her looming application deadline. “That’s very helpful,” she said.
As a business that offers financial services, Cleary’s firm has been deemed essential and has remained open during Kentucky’s coronavirus outbreak. She’s been lifting the spirits of her employees by providing lunch from local eateries, she said. Cleary and her son, Blake, have also teamed up to share funny posts on social media, she added.
“Bowling Green’s been good to me … I just want to give back any way I can,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.