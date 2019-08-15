A veteran educator has taken the helm at Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School, stepping up as its new interim principal this school year.
Terry Cook, who has served as principal of Bristow Elementary School and South Warren High School, began his new job after the school site-based decision-making council’s decision.
Bowling Green Independent School District spokeswoman Leslie McCoy said in an email Wednesday that the group met Tuesday to consider options for replacing former Principal Michael Wix.
Wix left to take a position as South Warren Middle School’s new principal.
Most recently, Cook worked with the Kentucky Center for Instructional Discipline to help area schools implement positive behavioral interventions and supports, which is a less punitive approach to school discipline and building better school climates. Cook said it was a job he held during his retirement.
In explaining his role, Cook said he hopes to help the school maintain its focus and “try to be a bridge between one principal and the next.”
A permanent principal position will be posted in February for the 2020-21 school year.
Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
