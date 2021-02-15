Buoyed by a new president who has vowed to dramatically increase the nation’s annual refugee admissions, Executive Director Albert Mbanfu of the International Center of Kentucky said the U.S. must take a more active role to stop violence in Ethiopia.
“We are calling for immediate intervention by the international community, led by the United States, with all its power and might,” Mbanfu said.
The violence began in the region in early November when Ethiopia’s government, led by Nobel Peace Prize-winner Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, sent troops to the Northern Tigray region.
Abiy claimed there was an attack on a federal military base there, and blamed the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the faction that controls the region and had controlled the country’s politics until Abiy ascended to power in 2018, according to Vox.com. The TPLF denied playing a role in the attack, and said Abiy was using it as a pretext to invade the region and consolidate his power.
Nearly 50,000 refugees from Tigray have fled into Sudan, the United Nations Refugee Agency said. Another 100,000 or so Eritreans living in refugee camps in the region have also been cut off from food and other aid for weeks now, the Associated Press reported.
News out of the region has been hard to come by since a government-imposed communications blackout cut internet access and phone lines in Tigray. Journalists and humanitarian groups have also had limited access to the region.
“What we know is there is wanton killing right now in the two (refugee) camps that are located in the Tigray region,” Mbanfu said, recounting a story he’d heard from a Tigrayan refugee that soldiers are destroying Tigrayans’ livestock and food. “They cannot survive on anything,” he said.
Thousands of refugees are fleeing into Sudan, which already has 2 million internally displaced people, 1 million refugees, according to the UN.
“It just goes to show that, in our time and age, nearly all refugees come from one poor country to another poor country. It’s the poor countries that give protection, give safe havens to refugees in our time and age,” Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Vox.com.
President Joe Biden recently announced he plans to raise the annual cap on refugee admissions into the country to 125,000 after former President Donald Trump whittled the program down to 15,000 by the time he left office. It’s the lowest amount admitted since passage of the Refugee Act in 1980.
Mbanfu said he was encouraged by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s move to share his concerns about the situation with Prime Minister Abiy and urged him to grant humanitarian aid. Mbanfu called the move “a breath of fresh air,” although former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also voiced his concern about violence in the region.
Still, Mbanfu said the U.S. needs to take a more active role in the conflict by leading a broader international effort to stop the violence.
“The very first visible thing that the U.S. government can do is to galvanize forces around the world to put pressure on the Ethiopian government,” Mbanfu said. “More needs to be done, and urgently, too.”
