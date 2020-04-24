(TNS)
^Coronavirus spread slows in Europe ahead of next steps to relax curbs<
CORONAVIRUS-EUROPE:BLO — Germany's sick beds continued to empty, and France and Italy showed progress in slowing the coronavirus spread in a welcome sign for European leaders ahead of further steps to ease lockdowns.
Some 106,800 people have recovered from the disease in Europe's largest economy, and Germany maintained its so-called reproduction factor below 1, meaning the number of people with COVID-19 is declining.
750 by Iain Rogers, John Follain and Rudy Ruitenberg. MOVED
PHOTO
^Pompeo seeks exceptions to WHO funding halt for seven countries<
POMPEO-WHO:BLO — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recommended that the U.S. keep funding World Health Organization programs to fight polio and coronavirus in seven countries, a recognition that the group provides key services in some areas despite President Donald Trump's criticism.
State Department officials informed the National Security Council that the WHO is central to the fight against COVID-19 or polio in seven countries: Afghanistan, Egypt, Libya, Pakistan, Sudan, Syria and Turkey, said a person familiar with the discussions. Adhering to the letter of Trump's order from last week to halt all U.S. funding to WHO for a 60- to 90-day review would therefore be unworkable.
700 by Nick Wadhams in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Trump signs $484 billion virus rescue package<
CORONAVIRUS-STIMULUS:BLO — President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $484 billion spending package that includes more money for small businesses, the latest bid by Washington lawmakers to rescue an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Great for small businesses, great for workers," Trump said in the Oval Office. "This is a tremendous victory."
The new law would revive a small-business loan program that ran out of money after being overwhelmed by demand, deliver tens of billions of dollars in aid to health care providers and provide $25 billion to expand U.S. testing for infection by the virus.
700 by Jordan Fabian in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO, GRAPHIC
^Georgia reopens hair salons and gyms, offering a preview of life after lockdown<
CORONAVIRUS-GA-REOPEN-1ST-LEDE:LA — Before 8 a.m., the women wearing masks and bandannas began to line up gingerly outside the Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique, taking care to keep a 6-foot distance.
In the middle of a deadly viral pandemic, some needed trims and root touch-ups. Others craved pedicures, blowouts and face waxes. Outside the double glass doors, an employee took their temperatures.
As Georgia became the first state Friday to reopen a broad swath of businesses — lifting restrictions on gyms, barber shops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys after a monthlong shutdown to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus — the move did not exactly mark a return to normalcy.
1600 by Jenny Jarvie in Marietta, Ga. MOVED
PHOTOS
^COVID-19 death toll surpasses 50,000 in US as states push ahead with reopenings<
CORONAVIRUS-US-1ST-LEDE:LA — The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 50,000 on Friday as states and municipalities are increasingly starting to reopen their economies, many over the warnings of public health experts.
In Atlanta, protesters drove around the governor's mansion honking their horns in protest of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to aggressively reopen the state's economy. They waved signs that said, "Kemp kills," "You can't fix stupid, but you can vote it out!" and "Your life is what is essential!"
Kemp made the move over the objections of health experts, the White House, the NAACP and some of his state's mayors.
800 by Seema Mehta. MOVED
PHOTOS, GRAPHICS
^'Under no circumstance': makers of Lysol issue warning about ingesting disinfectants following Trump's coronavirus cure statements<
^CORONAVIRUS-LYSOL-WARNING:NY—<The maker of Lysol has a message for the U.S.: Do not try President Donald Trump's latest miracle coronavirus cure at home.
Or anywhere else.
Lysol's manufacturer issued a statement Friday warning customers against injecting or swallowing disinfectant after Trump suggested that could be a promising treatment for the deadly virus.
"Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body," said Lysol-maker Reckitt Benckiser in a corporate statement.
500 by Dave Goldiner. MOVED
PHOTO
^WORLD NEWS<
^Dying doctors. Too many coffins. Indonesia late in battle against coronavirus<
CORONAVIRUS-INDONESIA:LA — The president's herbal remedy didn't work, and the cost is heavy across Indonesia: Medical workers wear raincoats and garbage bags to guard against a killer disease. Gravediggers struggle to keep up with a surge of plastic-wrapped coffins. And an army of migrant workers face hunger as the economy slips toward recession.
The world's fourth most populous country is paying a stiff price for its delayed response to the coronavirus. The crisis, which could result in thousands more dead by next month, was likely avoidable, health workers and policy experts say.
1350 by David Pierson in Singapore. MOVED
PHOTOS
^Think social distancing is harsh? In Cuba, not wearing a mask can land you in jail<
CORONAVIRUS-CUBA:MI — If you don't wear a mask in a grocery story, it could earn you some dirty looks and you might be asked to leave. In Cuba, it can mean a stiff jail sentence.
A video published by the Cuban Supreme Court of Justice this week provided several examples of Cubans sentenced in quick trials to one-year prison terms, "correctional work" or payment of steep fines under charges of "spreading an epidemic."
1000 by Nora Gamez Torres in Miami. MOVED
PHOTO
^Sweden steps up coronavirus controls as warm weather adds to risks<
^CORONAVIRUS-SWEDEN:BLO—<Sweden says it may adopt a tougher approach in enforcing social distancing guidelines after throngs of people headed for parks, bars and restaurants to make the most of the warm weather.
The country has so far stood out for its relaxed approach to fighting COVID-19, with the government relying on citizens to act sensibly, rather than imposing new laws or a full lockdown.
But on Friday, Interior Minister Mikael Damberg urged Swedes not to let down their guard.
300 by Niclas Rolander. MOVED
PHOTO
^UNITED STATES<
^Gov. Cuomo: 'I dare you' to let states declare coronavirus bankruptcy in scathing new attack on GOP<
CORONAVIRUS-NY:NY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo angrily challenged Republicans to force hard-hit states to declare bankruptcy instead of giving them stimulus aid to cope with the coronavirus crisis.
"Pass the law. I dare you," he said. "You want to send a signal to the markets that this nation is in real trouble? I dare you to do that."
450 by Dave Goldiner in New York. MOVED
PHOTO
^Supreme Court won't halt Trump public charge rule amid outbreak<
SCOTUS-IMMIGRANTS:BLO — The U.S. Supreme Court let President Donald Trump's administration keep using a tough test to screen out green card applicants who might become dependent on government benefits, refusing to halt the policy because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
With no published dissents, the justices rejected a request from a New York-led group of state and local governments that said emergency Supreme Court intervention was needed to ensure immigrants weren't deterred from using publicly funded health care programs and other benefits. The court also rejected a similar motion filed by Cook County, Ill.
400 by Greg Stohr in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Trump's improvised medicine show prompts frantic health warnings<
CORONAVIRUS-TRUMP-BRIEFINGS-1ST-LEDE:LA — A slew of federal and state agencies — and the makers of laundry bleach — issued an implicit rebuke to President Donald Trump on Friday, warning the public that his off-the-cuff medical advice and off-the-wall musings in nightly White House briefings could endanger even more lives as the country's coronavirus death toll passed 50,000.
A day after Trump sparked a furor when he incorrectly suggested that household disinfectant could be used as an "injection inside" to kill COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, health officials, federal lawmakers and the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned Americans not to try cleaning products as medicine.
1450 by Eli Stokols in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Northwestern testing drug to help treat a 'storm' inside the body caused by COVID-19<
CORONAVIRUS-DRUG-LUNGS:TB — Some patients with the novel coronavirus suffer a severe immune response that triggers potentially fatal hyperinflammation, studies have shown. The reaction, named for the body's proteins that attack lung tissue, is known as a "cytokine storm."
"A storm is a good way to describe it," Northwestern Medicine's Dr. Richard Wunderink said. "It can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome, essentially flooding the lungs."
In response, researchers like Wunderink are racing to see if they can find a way to prevent such a catastrophic chain of events. Northwestern Medicine in Chicago is testing a drug called sarilumab, which is otherwise used to reduce inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis.
450 by Robert McCoppin in Chicago. MOVED
PHOTO
^DeSantis allows pharmacies to test for COVID-19 as he contemplates reopening Florida<
CORONAVIRUS-FLA:MI — With less than a week left before the expiration of his executive order that shut down the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he would expand the opportunities for people to obtain COVID-19 tests by allowing pharmacists to administer them and 200 National Guard medics to test residents and staff in elder-care facilities.
But as the governor works to understand the extent to which the highly contagious disease caused by the novel coronavirus is prevalent in communities, he left many details unanswered about what's ahead for testing.
DeSantis said he was inclined to allow asymptomatic people to obtain tests but the rules were still being worked out.
1400 (with trims) by Mary Ellen Klas and Samantha J. Gross in Tallahassee, Fla. MOVED
PHOTO
^The border is part of daily life in San Diego region. Is that contributing to a rise in coronavirus cases?<
CORONAVIRUS-SANDIEGO-BORDER:SD — Chula Vista's two hospitals are grappling with an increase in coronavirus cases not seen elsewhere in the county, leading many to wonder whether the area's proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border and long-established cross-border lifestyles are a factor.
The question became more urgent this week as long lines formed at the San Ysidro Port of Entry despite bans on nonessential cross border travel — an indication that some people are tiring of stay-home policies in both countries.
But pinpointing the reason for the upticks in Chula Vista coronavirus hospital admissions is anything but simple.
1800 (with trims) by Paul Sisson and Wendy Fry in San Diego. MOVED
PHOTO
^COVID-19 outbreak sidelines another deployed Navy warship<
CORONAVIRUS-NAVY-KIDD:SD — Another Navy warship is being sidelined with an outbreak of COVID-19 on board, military officials said Friday.
Several sailors on board the USS Kidd guided-missile destroyer, which is based in Everett, Wash., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesman. Hoffman announced the outbreak during a Pentagon news conference Friday morning.
350 by Andrew Dyer in San Diego. MOVED
PHOTO
^ICE plans to increase COVID-19 testing as Haiti commission calls for pause in deportations<
CORONAVIRUS-DEPORTATIONS-TESTING:MI — U.S. immigration officials say they plan to begin testing some foreign nationals for the coronavirus before deporting them from the United States.
ICE said it will acquire approximately 2,000 tests a month from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to screen detainees with final orders of removal who are in its custody.
500 by Monique O. Madan and Jacqueline Charles in Miami. MOVED
PHOTO
^California coronavirus cases top 40,000, with nearly half in LA County<
CORONAVIRUS-CALIF-1ST-LEDE:LA — The number of coronavirus cases in California surpassed 40,000 Friday as a weekend heat wave threatened to drive crowds to the state's beaches.
Nearly half the state's cases are in Los Angeles County, which reported 1,035 additional COVID-19 patients Friday and 52 new deaths. Long Beach, which has its own health department, also reported an additional two deaths and 22 cases Friday, bringing the county's total to 850 deaths and 18,539 cases.
1750 (with trims) by Alex Wigglesworth, Hannah Fry, Patrick McGreevy, John Myers and James Rainey in Los Angeles. MOVED
PHOTOS
^California stay-at-home faces its biggest test: a heat wave driving people to the beach<
CORONAVIRUS-CALIF-BEACHES:LA — The natural air conditioner created some 13 million years ago with the formation of Santa Monica Bay has helped charm and cool Angelenos from the time people first inhabited this land. The chance to enjoy ocean breezes, and perhaps a swim, seemed like a Los Angeles birthright.
But the coronavirus pandemic has upended many truths of earlier eras. Now the people of Los Angeles will enter their sixth week under a stay-at-home order, facing a weekend of 90-degree-plus temperatures, with all 72 miles of the Los Angeles County coast closed to one and all.
The people appear prepared to abide. At least most of them. At least for now.
1450 (with trims) by James Rainey, Rosanna Xia and Hannah Fry in Los Angeles. MOVED
PHOTO
^Advocates with mask donation turned away from San Diego immigration detention center<
CORONAVIRUS-IMMIGRATION-MASKS:SD — Staff at Otay Mesa Detention Center did not allow Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez to donate masks to help protect detainees from the COVID-19 outbreak inside when she showed up at the facility gate on Friday.
Gonzalez, whose district includes the detention center, joined with several immigrant rights advocacy organizations to gather about 1,000 masks to give to people held inside after detainees said they weren't getting adequate protection from the novel coronavirus.
"It's rare that I feel so powerless to change something in my community and my district," Gonzalez, a Democrat, said.
600 by Kate Morrissey in San Diego. MOVED
PHOTO
^States take new steps to track contacts of people with COVID-19<
CORONAVIRUS-STATES-TRACKING:CON — A nationwide effort is underway to bolster the public health workforce as states launch efforts including multistate collaborations and virus-tracking technology to identify new cases of COVID-19 and their contacts.
1100 (with trims) by Lauren Clason in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Drugs touted by Trump trigger FDA warning over heart risk<
CORONAVIRUS-DRUGS-WARNING:BLO — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned patients against taking two malaria medications that have been talked up by President Donald Trump for COVID-19, unless carefully monitored in a hospital or as part of a clinical trial.
The FDA said it was issuing the warning for the drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, after reports that patients taking them, especially in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, had experienced heart issues.
550 by Drew Armstrong, Robert Langreth and Riley Griffin. MOVED
PHOTO
^His mother received a coronavirus stimulus check. But she died last year<
CORONAVIRUS-STIMULUS-DEADWOMAN:LA — Mary Nakamura of Hawaii was among the first Americans to receive one of the federal government's $1,200 stimulus payments designed to help revive an economy flagging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
There's just one problem: She's been dead for more than a year.
1150 (with trims) by Cindy Carcamo in Los Angeles. MOVED
PHOTO
^Trump uses coronavirus crisis to push other policy priorities<
TRUMP-POLICY:LA — Even as the coronavirus crisis has brought most of the country to a screeching halt, President Donald Trump has begun to turbocharge his administration's efforts to slash business and other regulations, and to pursue other long-held policy goals, with consequences that are likely to outlive the pandemic.
Labor groups, environmentalists, immigration activists and other critics say the White House is cynically using the nation's medical emergency and economic devastation as political cover to undermine or overturn rules put in place long ago to protect the public.
1150 (with trims) by Chris Megerian and Noah Bierman in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Transport workers give low marks to federal virus protection<
CORONAVIRUS-TRANSPORTWORKERS:CON — As the economic standstill triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic drags into its second month, transportation workers say they are desperate for more personal protection equipment and other safety measures and that the federal government should help.
1000 (with trims) by Jessica Wehrman in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Alaska is reopening for business far ahead of widespread COVID-19 testing<
CORONAVIRUS-ALASKA:AC — Sectors of Alaska's tattered economy began reopening Friday, long before the state started offering widespread COVID-19 testing.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy's decision to reopen businesses starting with restaurants, salons and tattoo parlors hinged on Alaska's relatively low COVID-19 infection rate and the ability of the state's hospitals to cope. Almost two-thirds of the state's nearly 340 confirmed cases have recovered. Since early March, only 36 people have been hospitalized with a positive diagnosis.
But public health officials say there still aren't enough Alaskans getting tested.
1500 by Zaz Hollander in Anchorage, Alaska. MOVED
PHOTO
^New survey asked artists what COVID-19 did to their jobs. The results are devastating<
^CORONAVIRUS-ARTISTS:LA—<Artists in America are suffering greatly amid the closures and cancellations triggered nationwide by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the sheer scope of their plight is just beginning to become clear.
A new national coalition of arts organizations called Artist Relief announced Friday that in its first 15 days, the group received nearly 52,000 applications for its first 200 grants. Every week, from the group's April 8 launch and into at least September, Artist Relief is giving $5,000 grants to 100 artists — and the staggering demand for that limited funding has revealed other stark statistics on the economic pain of the pandemic.
400 by Jessica Gelt. (Moved as an entertainment story.) MOVED
PHOTO
^In clash over food giveaway, Florida pastor arrested after punching Rotary Club president<
FLA-FOODGIVEAWAY-FIGHT:MI — With the coronavirus pandemic melting down South Florida's economy, the Rotary Club this week planned to give away over 1,000 bags of groceries to the most impoverished neighborhood of Opa-locka.
One of the city's longest-serving churches, Mount Tabor Baptist Ministries, also happens to do a weekly food giveaway.
But what started out as a cooperative effort between the two charitable groups ended, police say, when a 70-year-old Opa-locka pastor punched a Rotary Club president during a row over delivery of the food that was supposed to feed residents in one of Miami-Dade's poorest cities.
550 by David Ovalle and Charles Rabin in Miami. MOVED
PHOTO
^$8 billion effort aims to speed development of coronavirus vaccines and treatments<
CORONAVIRUS-INITIATIVE:LA — The World Health Organization joined with global leaders Friday to speed up the development and production of vaccines and therapeutics that can stamp out the coronavirus pandemic, and to insure that they distributed quickly and equitably across the globe.
"Past experience has taught us that even when tools are available, they have not been available equally to all," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said during a virtual meeting to launch the international initiative. "We cannot allow that to happen."
450 by Deborah Netburn. (Moved as an international story.) MOVED
PHOTO
^Why scientists warn the heat of summer won't be a cure-all for the coronavirus<
CORONAVIRUS-SUMMER:WA — Scientists are warning that COVID-19 could continue to spread at epidemic levels in the heat of summer despite initial findings from a government study that the novel coronavirus dies quickly in humidity and sunlight.
That study, outlined at the White House by Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Science and Technology William Bryan on Thursday, found the coronavirus survives for mere seconds or minutes on surfaces and in aerosol form when exposed to ultraviolet rays and to heavy humid air.
President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coming summer heat could accelerate an end to national guidelines on social distancing that have brought the U.S. economy to a halt. Vice President Mike Pence said that the heat "could well give us a summer respite" from the virus.
950 by Michael Wilner in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Coronavirus and smoking: How do cigarettes, pot and vaping affect infections and outcomes?<
^CORONAVIRUS-SMOKING:LA—<In times of stress, like living through a global pandemic, it's natural to fall back on soothing habits — gardening, playing video games or, for some, lighting up a cigarette or taking a pull on a marijuana vape pen.
But what are the risks, given that the novel coronavirus at the center of the current crisis attacks the lungs?
The science is in its early stages, but studies are finding that cigarette smokers are more likely to have severe infections — a fact many lung doctors say doesn't surprise them.
1050 by Lila Seidman. MOVED
PHOTO
^COVID-19 vaccine development raises numerous questions<
CORONAVIRUS-VACCINE:CON — As scientists race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, policymakers and regulators face challenging questions including how to balance efficacy demands with a tight timeline, plans to pay for a potential vaccine and the best way to distribute it.
Public health experts have indicated that a COVID-19 vaccine, which will take at least a year to 18 months to develop, is important for a return to normalcy.
Last week, the National Institutes of Health announced an initiative to increase collaborative efforts to develop a vaccine and treatments for the COVID-19 pandemic. Several scientific and policy implications must be weighed as a vaccine is developed. One question is how high the standards for a vaccine's efficacy should be.
1100 (with trims) by Sandhya Raman in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Judge orders ICE to reduce number of immigrant detainees at California facility<
IMMIGRATION-CALIF-DETAINEES:LA — A federal judge on Thursday ordered immigration officials to significantly reduce the number of detainees held at the Adelanto ICE Processing Facility northeast of Los Angeles in order to protect them from the coronavirus.
U.S. District Judge Terry Hatter did not specify a number, but said that the population at Adelanto, one of the largest immigrant detention facilities in the country, must decrease "to such a level that would allow the remaining detainees to maintain a social distance of six feet from each other at all times."
550 by Andrea Castillo in Los Angeles. MOVED
PHOTO
^Michael Avenatti released from NYC federal jail after quarantine in cell once used by 'El Chapo'<
AVENATTI:NY — Michael Avenatti, convicted of trying to shake down Nike and awaiting two more trials, was released from a lower Manhattan lockup Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, his attorney confirmed.
The fallen attorney, who became famous by representing porn star Stormy Daniels, left the Metropolitan Correctional Center at 11 a.m., his attorney Dean Steward told the New York Daily News in an email. Avenatti completed a 14-day "total quarantine" in a cell once occupied by Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Steward said.
300 by Stephen Rex Brown in New York. MOVED
PHOTO
^Trump 'Celebrity Apprentice' tapes subject of deal in fraud case<
TRUMP-APPRENTICE-LAWSUIT:BLO — Unaired raw footage from Donald Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" will be handed over in a lawsuit against the president and his three oldest children after a deal was reached between the plaintiffs and the Hollywood studio that owns the tapes.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer said in a Friday letter to the judge in the case that it had reached a deal on how to carry out her order from earlier this month. U.S. District Court Judge Lorna Schofield in New York had asked the company to come up with a way to search hundreds of hours of footage pertaining to two episodes in 2009 and 2011 in which the principals of multilevel marketing company ACN Opportunity LLC appeared as guests.
350 by Erik Larson in New York. MOVED
PHOTO
^Missouri Synod named in lawsuit involving the latest Lutheran university to close<
RELIG-LUTHERAN-UNIVERSITY-LAWSUIT:SL — The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, which is retrenching as it loses membership nationwide, has been named in a lawsuit alleging fraud and other claims stemming from the latest closing of an affiliated university.
1150 (with trims) by Jesse Bogan in Kirkwood, Mo. MOVED
PHOTO
^Former FBI agent charged with pocketing bribes from organized crime figure<
FBI-EXAGENT-BRIBES:LA — An organized crime figure paid an FBI agent $10,000 a month in exchange for sensitive law enforcement information, according to a court documents charging the agent, Babak Broumand, in a conspiracy to bribe a public official.
Broumand was arrested Friday at a market near his home in Lafayette, according to Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI. He retired in January 2019, one month after agents served search warrants at his home and businesses. Broumand worked at the bureau for 20 years, most recently in national security investigations.
In smoky, members-only cigar lounges and the bars of luxurious Beverly Hills hotels, Broumand rubbed shoulders with organized crime figures and their corrupt associates in law enforcement, according to a 40-page affidavit signed by FBI special agent Michael Torbic.
300 by Matthew Ormseth in Los Angeles. MOVED
PHOTO
^Thieves hit several stores in rash of diaper thefts<
FLA-DIAPERTHEFTS:FL — Broward Sheriff's detectives want to get to the bottom of a crime spree committed by a band of serial shoplifters who have been stealing boxes of disposable diapers from several stores since early March.
300 by Wayne K. Roustan in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. MOVED
PHOTO
^BUSINESS<
^'It's too hard to live this year': China's workers struggle with coronavirus unemployment<
^CORONAVIRUS-EMPLOYMENT-CHINA:LA—<China is recovering from the coronavirus. Infection and death numbers are low, and lockdowns are slowly lifting. But the nation is coming to a reckoning with the costs of the deadly pathogen. Officials recently announced the country's GDP had shrunk by 6.8% in the year's first quarter, breaking a 40-plus year streak of growth in the world's second-largest economy.
It was a staggering admission for the Chinese Communist Party, which has vowed under Xi Jinping's leadership to double the size of China's 2010 economy and eliminate poverty by 2020.
The party's biggest concern right now, however, is not GDP size but unemployment, which set a record at 6.2% in February. It declined slightly to 5.9% in March, but experts say those figures don't include hundreds of millions of migrant workers
1600 by Alice Su. (Moved as a business story.) MOVED
PHOTOS
^What job protection does Europe offer, and how, as coronavirus rages?<
^CORONAVIRUS-EUROPE-JOBS:LA—<Across Europe, just as in the United States, economies are being battered by the coronavirus crisis. Yet the jobless picture on the two sides of the Atlantic appears substantially different — and for now at least, much more daunting for Americans.
According to figures released Thursday, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to more than 20%, a level not seen since the 1930s.
In Europe, the full extent of outbreak-caused job carnage isn't yet clear. But economic analysts say there are crucial variances in how pandemic-generated unemployment is being approached by the Trump administration and by governments in Western Europe.
950 by Laura King. (Moved as a business story.) MOVED
PHOTOS
^ENTERTAINMENT<
^PBS debuts show about global charity<
^TV-GOODROAD:OS—<A new PBS show digs into the "messy business" of global charity, telling the stories of philanthropists around the world.
"It's a feel-good travel show with a really raw edge kind of to it," said Earl Bridges, co-host and executive producer of "The Good Road," which introduces viewers to philanthropists around the world.
"I just kept thinking, 'Why do I know more about a celebrity chef that can make a cheeseburger than I know about these people that are doing super interesting work?'" he said. "And so that's kind of the impetus for this show."
400 by Kathleen Christiansen. MOVED
PHOTO
^Mindy Kaling gives John Hughes a run for his money in Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever'<
^VID-NEVER-HAVE-EVER:MS—<As a writer, Mindy Kaling has yet to receive the accolades bestowed on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino or "Fleabag" mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge. But her time will come.
What the heck. Let's make that time now.
"Never Have I Ever," which she co-created with Lang Fisher, is reminiscent of the adorable coming-of-age comedies John Hughes used to make, but with an awareness that high schools aren't just populated with pasty white students.
550 by Neal Justin. MOVED
PHOTO
