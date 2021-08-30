Bowling Green-based Interventional Pain Specialists, faced with a growing demand for its non-narcotic pain treatments, plans to construct an outpatient ambulatory surgical center limited to such treatments at its location on Natchez Trace Avenue.
IPS applied last month to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services for a certificate of need to establish the center, expected to cost $833,347.21, at its offices in the Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates building off Lovers Lane.
IPS Administrative Partner Keith Norman said the ambulatory surgical center, if approved by the CHFS, will be created by renovating existing space on the second floor of the WKONA building.
Norman said IPS now does 25 to 30 pain-treatment procedures such as nerve ablations and neurostimulations per day, but the demand for its services has grown to where the surgical center is needed.
“We’re busy,” Norman said. “We’ve seen this coming for a while. Now we need an efficient way to do non-narcotic procedures.”
Demand for such procedures has grown since state legislation passed nearly a decade ago changed how doctors prescribe controlled substances and started a movement toward non-narcotic pain treatment.
That movement has fueled the growth of IPS, which now has more than 120 employees at two Bowling Green locations and facilities in Glasgow and Franklin.
The ambulatory surgical center would serve all four locations, Norman said. It would allow IPS to perform procedures more efficiently and also expand its treatment mix.
According to the CON application, IPS “seeks to provide several pain management procedures at the proposed ASC that can’t be provided in the applicant’s current setting and are not being provided elsewhere in the (seven-county) planning area.”
Although Bowling Green is served by two hospitals with surgical suites, the IPS application indicates that using those facilities at The Medical Center and TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is neither efficient nor financially viable.
The lack of an ambulatory surgical center for non-narcotic interventional pain treatment means the Bowling Green area is underserved compared to similar-sized cities, according to the IPS application.
The surgical center, the application said, will tie in with the movement away from prescribing opioids.
“The establishment of an ambulatory surgical center will allow the applicant to move a significant number of these patients from opioid-based pain treatments to interventional pain treatments that will lead to long-term better health and cost outcomes,” the application said.
That application is still going through the CHFS process. Norman said a hearing will be scheduled soon, giving IPS a chance to make the case for a surgical center that he says will allow the company to keep pace with growing demand.