GLASGOW – David Puskala on Monday became the first candidate to be interviewed for the Glasgow Electric Plant Board’s vacant superintendent position.
William Ray stepped down as EPB superintendent in March.
Puskala, an account executive for Upper Peninsula Power Co. in Ishpeming, Mich., was interviewed by the Glasgow utility company’s board of directors.
He has a background in electrical engineering from Michigan Technological University. He has held his current position since 2018.
“I work with our largest industrial customers. It’s a group of about 50 customers that I work with on a regular basis,” he said.
Puskala also manages UPPCO’s distributed generation program with more than 220 solar and wind customers, as well as the company’s alternative energy supplier company.
In addition, he communicates with UPPCO’s municipalities, counties and townships within the company’s footprint. UPPCO is spread across 10 of the 15 counties in the upper peninsula of Michigan.
Other positions he has held include serving as an elected member of the Marquette Board of Light and Power, serving from 2015 to 2018, and as a district operating superintendent for UPPCO in Iron River, Mich., from 1994 to 1995.
He has held other leadership roles in the manufacturing and telecommunication areas.
EPB Chairman D.T. Froedge asked whether Glasgow lived up to Puskala’s expectations as a place where he might want to live. “It’s a beautiful area,” Puskala replied.
Board member Libby Short asked what Puskala knew about the EPB and what he thought about the course it has taken over the last few years.
“It looks like there has been some discussion with rates,” he said. “Rate making is something that I consider to be an art as much as a science. ... What I look for with rates in particular is fairness and are they something that all the customer classes can at a minimum can live with and more importantly helps them to hopefully thrive or at least meet their needs.”
Puskala said some of the rate structure that had been in place was probably a really good idea but wasn’t sold well or fell short meeting some customers’ needs.
“That’s what I gathered from what I read,” he said.
“I think the key to being successful for the Glasgow community is to really look for industry-best practices when it comes to rate making,” he said, adding he likes to watch and see what others are doing first and learn from those experiences before making changes.
“I think as time goes on electric rates may look more like cable where you pay a base and for that you are getting access to the network whether it includes some kilowatt hours with it and a base charge, or whether it is a higher fixed charge and then a lower kilowatt charge.”
Short referenced an April 7 article in Energy News Network that said UPPCO had some of the highest electric rates in the country. Earlier in the interview, Puskala told the board UPPCO has a base rate of $15 a month and the rest of the monthly charge is volumetric.
Short told him Glasgow doesn’t need high power rates. Puskala replied that he wasn’t responsible for creating those rates.
Short then asked him what motivates him to go from a for-profit to a nonprofit business model.
“The reason I’m looking at municipalities is because of the fact the focus should be on the customers, and being from the Upper Peninsula I want to see UPPCO continue to do better as well with our rates and we can,” he said.
Puskala also said he is interested in the EPB position is because he likes to focus on the customer.
Short told him the EPB superintendent position is a little different because he would also have to think about the sustainability of the utility.
“It’s a balancing act. I think financial integrity is key. That’s probably as important or more important even than the rate structure for the customers. The best way to maintain the financial integrity of the company is to have a rate structure that works for the customers. It has to work for all customer classes,” he said.
Puskala is one of nine people who have applied for the EPB superintendent position. Of that number, only one applicant is local, Froedge said.
“The applications are being distributed to all board members and at this point no board member has recommended anyone else for interview,” Froedge said. “We expect to keep the process open for a while.”