'Iron Nutrition' grows from hobby to fledgling eatery

When her son Cabell Phillips was a youngster, Joanie Cosby saw his budding interest in cooking as a bit of a nuisance.
"He'd use up every pot I had," Cosby recalled. "Cleaning up after him was the hard part."
He was such a bother to his mother, Phillips remembered, that "she would shoo me out of the kitchen."
It didn't work, and Cosby finally gave in to her son's desire to help in the kitchen.
"When he was 10 or 11, I got him a chef's hat embroidered with 'Chef Cabell' on it," she said. "I used to watch shows on the Food Network, and he would watch them with me."
That early culinary tutoring apparently paid off.
In June, Phillips opened a meal preparation business he's calling Cabell's Iron Nutrition, serving such items as keto lasagna, blackened salmon and protein spaghetti.
Located at 1505 U.S. 31-W By-Pass in the former home of Rian's Fatted Calf, the new business specializes in healthy meals that are prepared and packaged for takeout and reheating at your home or office.
The business is an outgrowth of Phillips' early exposure to the kitchen and his formal training.
His love of cooking led Phillips to prepare meals for his teammates on the Greenwood High School football team, the girls' soccer team and other groups.
He ended up studying hospitality management and dietetics at Western Kentucky University, where Phillips said he "learned a lot about nutrition."
Next came jobs in food service, including stints at Outback Steakhouse and The Club at Olde Stone, before Phillips began doing catering on the side while working for AT&T.
A friend and former football teammate, Jacob Davis, asked Phillips to do meal preparation for him, and that eventually led to a full-blown business.
"He approached me and said, 'I can't keep eating fast food every day,' " Phillips said. "He asked me to meal prep for him. He told others about me, and I started cooking for more and more people."
So many, in fact, that Phillips said he "ran out of refrigerator space" at his home.
Luckily, he knew about the vacant former Rian's Fatted Calf location and was able to lease it and set up shop in the 1,200-square-foot space.
Phillips and his brother provide pickup and delivery meals out of the space, and he said the startup business is catching on.
"It has been great so far," he said. "In Bowling Green, everybody likes to rally around local businesses."
Being local also helps Phillips adjust a menu that includes staples like Cabell's Burger Bowl and a taco bowl.
"I like to listen to what other people enjoy and what their tastes are," he said. "We've cultivated a menu that has something that everybody can enjoy."
With word spreading mostly through social media or by word of mouth, Cabell's Iron Nutrition is growing and now has some customers ordering multiple meals per week.
"I'm a big fan," Jana Goodnight said. "He has catered two parties for me. I order meals from him every week. I've had special requests, and he always accommodates me. I hope he continues to do well. If not, I'll have to cook."
Phillips, 34, said he isn't planning on going back to working for someone else now that he has the eatery established.
"I wanted to do my own thing," he said. "The pandemic taught me that life is too short to not do something you enjoy."
He is looking to expand his offerings to include nutritional supplements and online ordering.
"We're growing," Phillips said. "That's a blessing."