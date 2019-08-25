Isolated showers Sunday morning will increase in coverage as we work through the afternoon and into the evening. An active pattern will hang around as we start the new workweek, with a possible lull in activity arriving Monday afternoon. Another system will be on its heels, however, keeping chances for the wet stuff in the forecast through midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 81˚/Low 64˚ Scattered Showers
- Monday: High 83˚/Low 66˚ Scattered Showers
- Tuesday: High 85˚/Low 67˚ Scattered Storms
- Wednesday: High 85˚/Low 65˚ Isolated Showers
- Thursday: High 81˚/Low 59˚ Mostly Sunny
