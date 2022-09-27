Tammy Basham used to visit Barren River’s Lonnie White Boat Dock regularly to sit in peace and watch boats pass by as the river flowed. It was “serenity,” she said – “an outstanding, beautiful river.”
But ever since Barren River Lock and Dam No. 1 at Greencastle was removed about a month ago, Basham’s peacetime hasn’t been the same. She said that the water has dropped so low that the usual fishing tournaments have been impossible to conduct, since the boats can’t get into the shallow water. There are sandbars everywhere.
“It demolished our rivers,” she said. “You can literally walk across it.”
Barren River Lock and Dam No. 1 was one of several lock and dams tagged for removal by the U.S. Congress in its 2016 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, in addition to Green River Lock and Dams Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6.
The law deauthorized the dams for navigation, which essentially instructed the current owners, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to remove them and then convey the properties to various local entities, said USACE Project Manager Chris Wernick. In the case of Barren River Lock and Dam No. 1, the dam property is being conveyed to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.
“We’re just carrying out that (law),” Wernick said. “So there were multiple agencies involved, but ultimately, it was Congress’ discretion.”
Before removal, the lock and dam had been in an active state of failure for about two years, and as such, posed a threat to boaters and people on the land, he added.
“Furthermore, with the dam removal, you have better habitats for fish, for aquatic species diversity, so it’s actually good to improve fishing throughout that stretch of the river just because you don’t have this major obstacle that fish are going to be running by,” Wernick said. “It’s going to be a free flowing river.”
Basham isn’t the only concerned resident. Aerial photos of the area taken by Gus Suarez have been circulating on Facebook, with neighbors’ comments lamenting the loss of a piece of history and the river they knew and loved.
Suarez said three people have told him that they are going to sell their boats since they can’t put them in the river anymore.
While USACE didn’t expect the water levels to get this low, Wernick said the survey models used to predict the dam removal’s impact aren’t to blame.
“It’s a very complex system,” he said. “So even within the model, there is uncertainty. And it just happened to play out that the things that were low probability actually happened.”
The model may not have predicted the current outcome, but several south central Kentuckians saw it coming. In 2018, W. Curry Milliken wrote a letter to the editor anticipating a completely dry river bed at many spots in the Bowling Green area, since the river is 16 feet lower at Greencastle than at Bowling Green.
In 2012, during a USACE public comment period about dam removal, a Daily News article wrote about the public’s opposition. Warren County cattle farmer L. T. Graham shared concerns about the detrimental impact removal would have on recreational activities.
“I don’t believe too many canoeing enthusiasts would opt for hiking along carrying a canoe for extended distances,” Graham told the Daily News at the time.
The issue is compounded by a “low water event right now in the region,” but it’s true that there isn’t necessarily a long-term solution to the lower water levels, Wernick said.
“Yeah, that is going to be the river conditions probably from here on out unless there’s a lot more rain more consistently in the future,” he said.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is identifying which boat docks are currently inoperable and tracking other issues, Wernick said. Once the river completely settles, the agency will be able to design and implement what fixes they can.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife was not immediately available for comment.
Basham said that many longtime residents don’t feel like they had enough input in the removal decision, and now, nobody seems to care. Suarez shared this sense of helplessness.
“This is done and there is nothing we can do about it,” Suarez said. “You can’t turn back time.”