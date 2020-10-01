Despite temperature checks, masks and deep-cleaning procedures going on in schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, local teachers report settling into a new normal and a relief to be back in their classrooms.
However, with local schools offering a blend of in-person and distance learning or purely online classes – and teachers working longer hours to connect with their students and adapt their lessons to both formats – this new normal comes at a cost.
Rachael Carrico, a math teacher at Bowling Green High School, reports working “triple the amount that I would normally work” – a commonality she said her colleagues share.
“I feel like I am here constantly,” Carrico said. “Just the other day, I was here until midnight.”
Carrico juggles lessons for her in-person students and creating materials for those who study exclusively online.
Even with virtual lessons facilitated through the online learning platform Edgenuity, Carrico finds herself supplementing content in her Advanced Placement Statistics course, for example. She can easily spend 12 hours a day at school and still bring work home, she said.
“That work is constantly there for us, and it does not stop,” Carrico said.
Carrico does this all while battling an endless stream of notifications and urgent messages from students seeking support, she said.
Back in mid-March, when local schools scrambled to assemble distance learning plans with just days notice, many students “fell off the map” because they lacked a strong support system at home or struggled with virtual lessons, Carrico said.
“There are so many other steps that have to happen to make the help that needs to go out to the students, you know, possible,” Carrico said.
In spite of all that, Carrico said she and her colleagues relish being in school and seeing the fruits of their efforts. It even feels normal in a sense, Carrico said, even seeing students and staff in masks.
Complying with public health guidelines hasn’t been the challenge she thought it would be, she said.
“I’m glad we’re in-person,” Carrico said. “I think that we all know that when students are in class, they’re working hard, they’re trying and they can receive the help that they need.”
Several Warren County Public Schools teachers interviewed by the Daily News said they’re in a similar spot.
“We’re all kind of just trying to keep our heads above water,” said Mallory Hyman, who teaches math at Warren East Middle School. “I would say most teachers are probably working longer and harder right now than they probably ever have.”
Hyman and Amber Byrns, also a math teacher at Warren East Middle School, are teaching through the school’s hybrid in-person and online format – while also offering additional support for purely online students.
“It’s just hard when they’re not right in front of you,” Hyman said. “When they’re at home, there’s usually delayed feedback.”
With their students learning either in part or entirely at home during the school week, adapting math lessons has been a big challenge, Hyman said.
“You do have to overexplain yourself. You have to make sure those details are super precise and specific so they know exactly where to find something,” Hyman said.
Still, the pandemic and months of being out of school have renewed her students’ interest in learning, Hyman said. “When they’re in the building, they are super engaged,” she said.
A recent decision by the district to keep Fridays as virtual learning days for all students – meaning two days of in-person instruction each school week – has been crucial for teachers to plan lessons and connect with students, Hyman said.
The Bowling Green Independent School District, by comparison, has set Fridays as alternating in-person instruction days for students attending school on its hybrid A/B schedule.
“I don’t know what we would have done if we didn’t have these Fridays,” said Hyman, who uses that time to plan lessons for the following week of in-person and online instruction.
Byrns said she spends those days meeting with students. “I honestly work harder on Friday than I do on any other day,” she said.
Byrns spends those days hosting Google Meets and jumps from meeting to meeting to tutor or support students.
“I’m reaching out to those students who are falling behind and having to meet with me,” she said.
“I feel like I’m juggling a lot of things and task-switching constantly,” said Amelia Watkins, who teaches science and social studies at Cumberland Trace Elementary School.
Despite the challenges, Watkins said her students have proven to be resilient and “very eager” to learn. During their first Google Meet together, her students petitioned for a dance party, she said. Still, she reports taking extra effort to connect with students, some of whom may not have English-speaking parents.
“We are doing the absolute best that we can,” Watkins said.
Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
