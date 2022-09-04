If Colton Thompson had been shipped to almost any other detention center in the state, he would have walked out after serving his sentence with nothing – no money, no job, no place to live.
But when Thompson left the Simpson County Detention Center for the final time three months ago, he had thousands in his bank account, an upcoming shift at Berry Plastics and an apartment with six months advance rent already paid.
When COVID-19 hit, Carey Banks had two choices: become homeless or sell drugs. He chose the latter, he said, and it eventually landed him in the Simpson County jail. Now, though, he’s out of jail and a month shy of his one-year work anniversary at Stark Truss, with three raises to show for it.
The night he went to jail, Brandon Clark overdosed. Just the other day, he picked up his two-year sobriety token. He wants to emphasize that he’s being serious when he says that if it weren’t for the Simpson County Detention Center, he would probably be dead right now.
Thompson, Banks and Clark all participated in the Second Chance Offender Rehabilitation and Education (SCORE) program, an initiative launched by the Simpson County Detention Center in 2016 to reduce its recidivism rate, or the percentage of former inmates returning to jail.
It started at a city hall meeting with United Way, said Eric Vaughn, Simpson County Detention Center jailer.
“They were discussing some of the issues that we had across the state and in our communities,” Vaughn said. “They addressed everything under the sun except for the recidivism rate that we were having in the facilities.”
It was clear something had to be done. Vaughn and his team polled about 300 inmates to determine the greatest causes of recidivism, which was around 75% at that point, and found clear answers – unemployment, lack of money or transportation and homelessness.
“When you take a person that has been locked up for five years, and you turn them out with nothing into society, they don’t know where they’re gonna live, they don’t know where they’re gonna get their money, they don’t know how they’re going to eat and they don’t know how they’re gonna get there,” Vaughn said. “They’re going to go right back to what got them put in here in the first place … just so they can live. And until you stop that cycle, that’s where you’re going to be.”
Shortly after, the idea for SCORE was born. Nonviolent inmates could opt into the program, where they would be able to spend time working outside the jail and 15% of the money they earned would go toward restitution, child support or other court fees, while the rest would be put into savings.
Inmates would also have to complete certain classes, such as anger management, parenting and moral reconation therapy, to earn enough credits to work. SKYCTC would help inmates like Clark, who dropped out of high school, earn their GEDs.
For the idea to work, though, employers had to sign on. Industries were initially reluctant to hire felons, said Steve Thurmond, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce.
“Sometimes we tend to isolate these people and say, you know, they don’t need another chance. They oughta be on bread and water, they oughta be in a cell all the time,” Thurmond said. “And that’s not true. Because that’s not how you rehabilitate somebody.”
After much convincing, one company agreed to participate. Once that company saw success, a second joined.
“And then after the second one came on, they all came on board,” Vaughn said.
Six years later, amid a workforce shortage, companies are scrambling over each other to attract SCORE participants with competitive salaries and benefits packages. Thompson said his job’s health benefits allowed him to get his teeth cleaned and secure a year’s worth of contacts – before, he’d only had one pair.
Stark Truss, Berry Global Plastics, Franklin Precision Industry, NHK New Mather Metals, Silgan Plastics Corp. and Traughber Mechanical are among the industries now admitting SCORE participants, paying between $15 and $28 an hour, Vaughn said.
Stark Truss plant manager Ben Hardison said they’ve hired about 30 inmates, 10 of whom have continued working there after serving their sentences, and “some of which have worked themselves into lead roles and shift supervisors.”
“I wasn’t expecting to be in jail and get a job making the kind of money I make,” Banks said. “I was really shocked.”
Banks can’t say the program changed everyone, but he said it definitely changed him. He no longer takes his life or freedom for granted, and said he’s been “a happy guy” ever since.
“It’s all kinds of crazy to say it was a good thing being locked up. It was really not, but with that SCORE program, I thought it was great,” Banks said. “I worked every day and they treated you like a human being. They don’t treat you any different than anybody else.”
SCORE also saves the community money. Kentucky’s local jails in Kentucky spent a total of $402 million to incarcerate people in FY2019, which costs $90 per taxpayer, according to Vera Institute of Justice. Six months after SCORE’s launch, the program had already saved taxpayers $150,000.
It’s not all about the money though, Thompson said. It’s about shifting back to a normal mindset.
“This program has made it possible for me to be the person that I more truly am and haven’t been in a while,” he said. “When you’re in survival mode … your priorities are completely shifted around, and I’m more able to take a step back and see how my actions are going to affect me or those around me.”
Thompson said he had a good upbringing. He earned a full academic ride to college, but leaned too far into the partying scene when he arrived, and ended up addicted to drugs. After getting caught writing falsified checks to support his habit, he bounced around several of the state’s county jails before ending up in Simpson County.
“I landed right into this opportunity,” he said. “It gives you a chance.”
Thompson has used that chance to change his lifestyle. He’s made a dent in his child support payments. He no longer has the desire to get high. He’s working toward a future that’s comfortable, if not luxurious, where he has a house and car he can call his own and people he cares about surrounding him.
“At this point I just want to live like a normal human being, whatever normal is,” Thompson said. “Sometimes it might not be as much fun, but I’ve had enough fun for two people’s lifetimes.”
Clark had no idea that he’d end up building a life in Simpson County. He’d have thought it was more likely he’d end up back in his hometown, Ashland, continuing his long history of drug abuse – “back home, I know that’s what’s waiting for me,” he said.
The program has given him a solid job and a close friend in Banks, who went through the SCORE program and works with him. He said it’s hard to find that kind of trust in the kind of environment he’s from. It’s also the first time he’s had a driver’s license, registration and a vehicle at the same time.
“I’ve hit every goal that I’ve set for myself so far,” Clark said. “I’ve got a peace of mind in my soul. I’m proud of myself today, it’s just not something that I’ve ever been.”
What began in 2016 as a pilot program with just three inmates has now served more than 100 inmates to date, Vaughn said. Like in any program, there are some failures, but he said the success rate exceeds 75%. The program is spreading across the state; other counties are constantly calling, looking to mimic it in their own facilities.
“The SCORE program is returning better humans to society,” Vaughn said. “And we’re turning tax burdens into taxpayers.”