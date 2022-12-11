News_recovery121621-18.jpg

Residents, organizations and volunteers clear belongings and debris from a line of townhomes destroyed by the Dec. 11 tornadoes on Hillridge Court in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. National Weather Service meteorologists have confirmed one tornado, currently classified as an EF-3 with winds up to 165 mph, struck Russellville Road and the Bypass, while the other, an EF-2 with winds up to 115 mph, landed in the area of the Corvette plant and NCM Motorsports Park. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

An unusually warm December night portended nothing unusual. There was a reported chance of storms moving into southcentral Kentucky on that Friday night, Dec. 10, 2021. With a vigorous cold front coming in overnight, there were warnings that severe weather could follow.

– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you