Vivian McClellan fought back tears Tuesday as she watched a seemingly endless queue of cars and trucks roll through the Med Center Health campus where she works as a nurse.
On the front lines of Kentucky's battle against the coronavirus since Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency March 6, McClellan was among dozens of the hospital's employees who gathered outside to watch the procession of more than 100 vehicles in a "circle of prayer" event organized by Bowling Green's Crossland Community Church.
As those in the vehicles held up signs of support and yelled out their thanks from a safe social distance, McClellan grew emotional.
"It means the world," said McClellan, who has worked at the hospital for 44 years. "There's so much going on now. It helps to know that people are aware of that and willing to spend time praying."
That was the whole idea, said Gregg Farrell, Crossland's senior pastor and the mastermind behind the parade of prayers.
"We want to surround and cover The Medical Center with prayer and people," Farrell said before the event. "We want to turn it into one of the most holy places on the face of the earth."
At the very least, the show of love and support turned the hospital into one of the most appreciated places in Bowling Green, and that was enough for McClellan.
"We've seen several things come and go in health care over the years, but nothing like this," McClellan said of the battle against a disease that spreads rapidly and has caused more than 70,000 deaths worldwide since its outbreak in China. "Knowing that the community recognizes the gravity of the whole thing means a lot."
After the parade – led by a Warren County Sheriff's Office vehicle on the short trip from Fairview Plaza shopping center – snaked its way around the Med Center Health campus, encircling the hospital building where doctors and nurses are treating patients with the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, Farrell delivered a short message and prayer that those in the parade could follow via Facebook Live. Those in the line of vehicles then honked their horns for roughly 30 seconds, blasting a message of support to those health care workers inside the hospital.
"We want to spread a message of love to all the medical workers," said Savannah Smith, Crossland's director of connections. "They're on the front lines, and it's so important that we love 'em and show our gratitude."
That message was delivered, Med Center Health's chief executive said.
"We are incredibly touched and humbled by today's outpouring of care and support," Med Center Health President and CEO Connie Smith said in a prepared statement. "Our Med Center Health team appreciates the love and encouragement our community continues to show as we work 24/7 and stand ready to care for those who need us most – our patients. We are all in this together – and together we will get through this."
Farrell said his Crossland congregation and others from the community who want to join in will deliver another circle of prayer Wednesday. They plan to meet at the parking lot of the old Hobby Lobby building on Scottsville Road near TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital at 5 p.m. and then travel in their vehicles to the Greenview campus for an event similar to Tuesday's.
