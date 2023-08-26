The end is drawing near for the historic downtown building decimated by last month’s early morning structure fire.
A demolition permit for 1025 and 1029 State St. was filed this week, signaling the finale for the charred husk that sustained catastrophic damage during an all-day, multi-agency fire response in late July.
The structure – completed in 1900, per Property Value Administration data, and referred to as the “McIntire Building” in various historical clippings – was the former home of Sen. Rand Paul’s Bowling Green local office and law firm Kerrick-Bachert.
“I worked out of that location for almost 40 years, so it still seems pretty odd to be going somewhere else,” Tom Kerrick told the Daily News. “Our offices were quite nice.”
The building played host to a laundry list of business ventures throughout its lifetime, including a wagon repository, a skating rink, the Western Kentucky Gas Co. and the Lois-Glyn School of Beauty Culture.
Nick Rabold, president of Bowling Green’s Landmark Association, said the McIntire Building was notable in that the stone pillars adorning its facade were examples of the hand-cut Warren County limestone that put the region on the map in the 19th century.
“There are very few people who are aware anymore that our reconstruction economy after the Civil War was largely based on our rock,” Rabold said.
He added that the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort was made out of the local material. He said the limestone quarries closed in the 1930s, meaning the specialty is no longer available.
He said the McIntire Building was built in a time when people “really took great care and great pride in the materials that they were using,” and that its bricks were most likely produced by hand.
All of that history went up in smoke the morning of July 21 when the Bowling Green Fire Department was dispatched to an alarm at 1025 State St.
Emergency personnel worked the blaze throughout the morning and into the afternoon, a total of 17 hours, dealing with a roof collapse and stubborn smoldering.
Those individually crafted bricks and historic samples of limestone have sat in disheveled piles along the State Street sidewalk in the weeks following the fire.
According to Katie McKee, public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department, the cause of that fire is still under investigation.
Contractor Scott & Ritter will be handling demolition. Project Manager Gavin Houchins said the company does not yet have a date for when it will begin the knock-down process.
He told the Daily News that the Kerrick-Bachert and Paul offices will be demolished. Houchins added that the fate of the 1023 State St. address, the former home of Royal Music Company, depends on ongoing insurance procedures.
He said that as far as he knew, the demolition would not include 1019 State St.
That address refers to the storefront at the far end of the building. While the structure’s facades are all connected, documents provided by the City-County Planning Commission indicate that 1019 State St. was built prior to the McIntire Building, potentially as early as 1870.
By 1877 the two-story brick row building, marked by its arched windows that were largely untouched by the fire, was being used by the town council. It had been converted into the headquarters of the volunteer fire department by 1896 and remained so until the establishment of an official city unit.
According to a historic preservation grant application from the mid 1980s, the building’s upper level facade might have been altered after a fire in 1911. Business records show that 1019 State St. was home to the Kentucky Unemployment Compensation Commission for a period during World War II.
Other residents included a grocery, a paint and wallpaper company, the State Highway Department, the State Division of Forestry, a fire insurance company and Bill Moore Insurance.
Kerrick said there has been no final call made on what may happen to the 1025 and 1029 addresses following demolition.
“We haven’t made any decision yet,” he said. “Everything’s still on the table, whether it’s rebuild there, rebuild somewhere else, buy another building; all choices are still being considered.”
He said items like law degrees, college diplomas and awards claimed by the fire have been reprinted, but personal things – like thank-you notes from clients gathered over a career – have been forever lost.
“Nobody was injured or hurt in any way, it’s all property damage, but it’s still frustrating,” Kerrick said.
He said the firm is “working through it,” adding that their temporary space in Western Kentucky University’s Innovation Campus has made for good quarters.
“I think we can stay here for a number of months, at least through the end of the year and maybe longer,” Kerrick said. “Western has been absolutely fantastic to work with and it’s really been a godsend to us having this space available.”
Rabold said he would hope that whatever is put in the McIntire Building’s place is created with a historical lens.
“We certainly would hope that material like the rock could be salvaged,” he said. “And we certainly would hope that whatever is built on that site would be built in a style that is appropriate to the neighborhood.”
He added that he thought the reason folks have been so interested in the life of the structure is that historic buildings “give our community a sense of place.”
“They are finite resources, and when they are gone – be it because of a tornado, or fire, or whatever – they’re gone,” Rabold said. “We need to protect our historic structures, and I hope that the tragic loss of this historic building is something that will make us all pause and look for thoughtful ways to try to preserve what we can.”
“It’s always sad when you see one go.”