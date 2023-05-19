John Mazeika (second from left) has been named CEO of Gerald Printing and Liberty Imaging after the company was acquired by Atlanta-based holding company Purpose Group on May 15. Former owner Joe Davis (third from left) will be stepping away for a consulting role, followed by retirement. The two are flanked by Purpose Group co-founders Jonathan Morgan (far left) and Jeff Hilimire (far right).
Joe Davis is looking forward to seeing his grandkids in Colorado a little more often.
Gerald Printing and Liberty Imaging were acquired by Atlanta-based holding company Purpose Group for an undisclosed sum on Monday, marking a new chapter for the graphics business that has operated out of its Bowling Green hub since 2000.
Davis, owner of the operation since 1996, will be stepping back to a consulting role to focus on his other commitments in and around Bowling Green like the Salvation Army Advisory Board, the Arts of Southern Kentucky Board and the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital Board.
“I’m at an age where it’s definitely time to retire,” Davis said. “I’m still going to be active in the community and I’m still going to own the real estate associated with some of the offices … I’m looking to do some traveling, so it’ll be fun.”
Purpose Group co-founders Jeff Hilimire and Jonathan Morgan picked Gerald Printing’s vice president John Mazeika to oversee the company’s six offices and 88 employees as new CEO.
“I’ve been heavily involved with the day-to-day for quite a while,” Mazeika said. “Having the new ownership be on the same page as us rather than having a large conglomerate come in and absorb us, that’s exciting.”
Davis said he’ll stay on for about four months to help with the transition process.
“Really whatever John needs me for is what I’m looking to be involved in,” he said.
He said the company first connected with Purpose Group in January and the two entities “had a lot in common.”
“Very similar core values, how we like to do business, how they like to do business,” Davis said. “Values centered around the customer, taking care of the customer. Keeping our word and doing business in an ethical manner.”
Mazeika said every employee that was with the company prior to the acquisition was offered a position to stay on under the new ownership. Davis said as far as he knew, everyone has been on board so far.
Things like sponsorships and support of local nonprofits isn’t expected to cease under new ownership.
Gerald Printing funds graphic design scholarships for Western Kentucky University students, lends support to organizations like Kentucky Kids on the Block and recently sponsored the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce’ inaugural Minority and/or Woman Owned Business of the Year Award.
“(Purpose Group) wants everything having to do with Gerald Printing and Liberty Imaging to stay the same as far as serving our customers and staying involved,” Mazeika said. “There are not going to be any changes in that regard.”