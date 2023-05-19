gerald printing
John Mazeika (second from left) has been named CEO of Gerald Printing and Liberty Imaging after the company was acquired by Atlanta-based holding company Purpose Group on May 15. Former owner Joe Davis (third from left) will be stepping away for a consulting role, followed by retirement. The two are flanked by Purpose Group co-founders Jonathan Morgan (far left) and Jeff Hilimire (far right).

 Provided by Gerald Printing

Joe Davis is looking forward to seeing his grandkids in Colorado a little more often.

