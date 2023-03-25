hindu mantra
Buy Now

Parag Davé, a Hindu priest from Chicago, recites a Vedic mantra asking for eternal peace at Tuesday’s Bowling Green Board of Commissioners meeting.

 Jake Moore//jake.moore@bgdailynews.com

In a moment reflecting the diverse fabric of Bowling Green, the invocation at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting was not recited in English – instead, words in Sanskrit came from the podium.

Recommended for you