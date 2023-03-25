In a moment reflecting the diverse fabric of Bowling Green, the invocation at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting was not recited in English – instead, words in Sanskrit came from the podium.
Parag Davé, a Hindu priest, recited a Vedic mantra from the Upanishads, the ancient philosophical and religious texts of Hinduism.
“Please bring us from unreal to real, from dark to light, from death to immortality,” Davé said, translating. “Please bless (the) entire world with eternal peace.”
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said it was her month to bring in community figures to lead the board in its invocation given before the Pledge of Allegiance each meeting.
She said she wanted to ensure citizens from all backgrounds were represented, and seeing that the Hindu Temple of Bowling Green just celebrated Holi and is coming up on the one-year anniversary of its inauguration, it felt appropriate to invite someone from a Hindu background.
“I know they volunteer whenever they can to help our community, and when the tornadoes struck our community they housed over 50 families,” Beasley-Brown said.
“Thank you all so much for how you invite everyone to be a part of your cultural celebrations.”
The community was recognized by a proclamation from the mayor’s office that December due to its swift action in housing storm victims.
According to a religious landscape study conducted by the Pew Research Center, under 1% of all adults in Kentucky are Hindu.
When the temple opened last summer, Dr. Ram Pasupuleti, one of its board members, estimated there were between 200 and 250 families in the local Hindu community.
Jana Kaul, a Hindu devotee who attends Bowling Green’s temple, was called upon to coordinate the unique exchange of cultures.
Kaul said it was the “first ever” time representatives of the Hindu community were invited to give an invocation.
As such, Davé chose a mantra that could apply to anyone.
“It’s a universal mantra,” Kaul said. “It’s for peace, for everybody. It’s not for any one community.”
“Anyone” also includes different Hindu beliefs, as not every Hindu prays to or worships the same deities.
Kaul said Davé, who teaches in Chicago, comes to Bowling Green by invitation and travels to the temple for special events and gatherings such as weddings.
A lifelong devotee of Hinduism, Kaul came to Bowling Green 20-plus years ago from India. Bowling Green’s temple was important to her as prior to its opening the nearest one was in Nashville.
“I was thrilled. Having a temple in Bowling Green is so important to me because our children didn’t know where to go for cultural events,” Kaul said.
“We had to travel to India to see a temple or Nashville … having it here is like a dream come true.”
The temple on Scottsville Road is open to persons of all faiths.