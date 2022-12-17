On the third Saturday in December, Metals-N-More was a Christmas oasis for families in need.
On Dec. 17, the last of three days of Toys for Tots gift distribution, people lined up inside and outside as volunteers dressed in festive outfits handed out hundreds of black bags filled with toys.
In the back of the warehouse sat giant cardboard boxes filled with every kind of Fisher-Price toy imaginable, stuffed animals, books, puzzles, art supplies and more.
As of Saturday morning, the local chapter of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program had helped over 1,100 families, including people in southern Kentucky counties and those impacted by the Eastern Kentucky floods, said Janel Doyle, U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots southern Kentucky coordinator.
By the time the day was over, the Toys for Tots team would likely double 2021’s 800 helped families, Doyle added.
“For adults, we know that Christmas is about Christ’s birth,” she said. “But to a child, it’s the excitement of getting that new toy. Yes, they need clothes, they need shoes, they need backpacks, but just think back to when you were a child and the excitement on getting toys for Christmas.”
“That’s what we want. We want to deliver that message of hope and happiness to children.”
On Christmas morning, Doyle said that a team of volunteers will go out with the Bowling Green Fire Department to deliver toys to 250 children. When the children see them coming, they are “ecstatic,” she said.
New, unwrapped toys are collected between October and mid-December in the over 200 collection boxes in Warren County. Volunteers then sort the toys by age and gender and pack them into large black bags. Families who call for assistance can then receive toys for their children any of the first three Saturdays in December.
The volunteer base has tripled since Kimber Doyle began volunteering alongside her mother at age 5.
Now, Doyle is one of three nationwide Toys for Tots youth ambassador mentors, with the responsibility to get chapters of local youth organizations like Beta Club, Future Farmers of America, JROTC and sports teams involved.
“Everyone wants to come back and do it again,” she said. “It’s a very fun process bagging for the families and and then seeing the joy on their face receiving their toys and then they’re so grateful, it’s just a great experience all around.”
Jackie Travis used to get Christmas toys for her stepdaughter at Toys for Tots, including one year the house her family was living in got condemned and the only gift she was able to give for the holiday was a new place to stay.
“The toys that we got here were pretty much the only thing we had under the tree. It made Christmas more special,” Travis said. “(My stepdaughter) was so excited. She was like, ‘I get a house and a toy?’”
Ever since, Travis has made a point to volunteer. She said she’s happy that the organization is able to support communities beyond Bowling Green.
“It fills my heart and makes me happy,” she said.
Crystal Appling came to Metals-N-More Saturday to get toys for her baby girl, Aeris. Her stepson, Sypher, tagged along.
Appling said it was “amazing” to feel the community’s support in her first year reaching out to Toys for Tots for the holidays. She said she remembers the wonder on Sypher’s face during his childhood Christmas mornings, and can’t wait to see the same on Aeris’.
“For her, it’s everything,” she said.
Sypher said he’s glad to see everyone working together for the cause.
While there are plentiful toys in the collection for younger kids, volunteer Jennie McShane-Pennycuff said filling up the older kids’ bags is a little harder. She suggested those donating focus a little more on the older range of kids, up to 12 years old.
Last year, McShane-Pennycuff, who is a police sergeant, was working a 12-hour shift during the distribution, but heard stories from her husband about people coming in who had lost everything during the December 2021 tornadoes.
While Toys for Tots couldn’t solve everything, they could at least give those families’ kids a good Christmas, which speaks to what the organization is all about, she said.
“It’s magic, you remember Christmas as a child,” she said. “I can’t imagine a kid having to have a Christmas morning with no magic.”