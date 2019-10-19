It will be sunny and cool through the early part of Saturday, with temperatures quickly climbing up to the mid-70s as we get into the peak heating of the afternoon. A weak cold front will introduce an isolated rain shower or two to the forecast this afternoon into the evening. Otherwise, the weekend looks nice. Our next weather maker will bring the potential for strong storms as we start the new workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 74˚/Low 44˚ Isolated PM Showers
- Sunday: High 75˚/Low 52˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 79˚/Low 58˚ Storms Likely
- Tuesday: High 64˚/Low 46˚Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 68˚/Low 41˚ Mostly Sunny
