Around 8 p.m. on the night of a winter storm last week, Glenn Byrd put on six layers of clothing. Not long after he walked out the door to check on his cattle, though it was clear that even that couldn’t completely shield him from the negative temperatures.
The wind was so stiff, Byrd said he wanted to walk backward so that it didn’t hit him in the face.
But Byrd continued forward, spending hours making sure everything was working properly for his cattle, before turning in for the night around 3 a.m.
“It’s a battle for farmers,” he said. “When the temperatures get down like they were on Friday and Saturday and Sunday, around single digits or zero or maybe minus zero, it’s a treacherous thing for farmers and trying to keep livestock fed and watered.”
Byrd said he doesn’t remember anything like the Christmas weekend weather event.
“It was just unbelievable to be outside and even putting hay out if you weren’t in a tractor with a cab,” he said. “It was just terrible.”
Like many others in the region, Byrd is a livestock farmer. He breeds about 75 cows and raises their calves to later sell. Like the region’s other livestock farmers, Byrd had a lot of preparation to do ahead of the winter storm to ensure his stock’s safety.
Byrd kept a close eye on the local weather channel three days before the storm. He put fuel in his tractor, unrolled some hay for cattle to lay in during the cold and put out five hay rings in his pasture instead of his typical three for extra fuel.
Joe Moore, a fellow livestock farmer in Barren County, began setting out extra hay early Thursday so that he wouldn’t need to use his tractor for feeding if he lost power and his tractor fuel froze. During the storm, he spent double the normal time feeding and checking in on his animals.
But the real planning for extreme winter weather started months earlier. Every year, Byrd and his wife cut, rake and roll enough hay for each of their 75 cows to have four to five hay rolls to get through the late fall and winter when grass is not growing.
“I’m just the type of person that I’m going to always be prepared,” Byrd said. “You can’t take anything for granted.”
Unfortunately, the summer drought has had long-reaching implications for livestock farmers, Byrd said. While he’s in “pretty good shape” on his hay supply, not all farmers can say the same.
“We had a great first cutting of hay back in May and June, but then if you remember it got dry,” he said. “We didn’t get any rain and so there wasn’t good pasture because they were eaten down so bad because we didn’t have any regrowth of the grass.”
While rainfall returned in August, it wasn’t enough for many to get a good second cutting of hay. That, combined with minimal pastures, forced farmers to feed their livestock hay earlier than usual, in late October and early November.
Now, these farmers have to closely monitor their supply to make sure they can get through to the spring.
During the freezing weather, livestock required more fuel than usual, Moore said. Eating quality hay gives them energy, raising their temperature so they don’t freeze.
“You’ve got to feed them for them to survive the weather,” Moore said.
Moore has a variety of livestock, including cattle, hogs, calves, sheep and Belgian fillies. Most stay in a barn during cold weather, but cattle are mostly good on their own as long as they have woods, cedar thickets and bluffs to take shelter in during windy and cold weather.
“Those cattle will find those places and take care of themselves,” Moore said. “They were cattle long before there were humans building barns. God made them tough.”
Another key was maintaining the water supply. Moore uses a pond for a portion of his cattle’s water supply, and since it froze over, he had to break the ice to preserve access.
Byrd doesn’t have a pond, but uses three cattle waterers, enclosed basins attached to water pipes that run underground.
“The heat from the actual earth will warm that heater, but when you get down to zero with the wind chill like what we had, a lot of times that just isn’t enough warmth,” Byrd said.
While all of his cattle waterers were fine and didn’t freeze, Byrd put an electric heater in an older one that wasn’t as insulated. That wouldn’t have worked if he had lost electricity, he said.
“We’re pretty dependent of electricity now, much more than people realize,” Moore said.
The winter storm has passed and neither Moore nor Byrd have lost any animals, but preparation continues, just in case.
“It could happen again within three weeks or not in 10 years,” he said. “You just never know.”