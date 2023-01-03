'It's been fun': Hurt honored for long service to city

Jean Hurt holds the key to the city that was presented to her by Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott (left) and City Manager Jeff Meisel to recognize her 65 years of service in the city.

 Submitted

After adventures that include a trip to Hawaii and a visit to the Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Jean Hurt says there’s nothing left on her “bucket list” of things she wants to do.

