'It's been fun': Hurt honored for long service to city

After adventures that include a trip to Hawaii and a visit to the Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Jean Hurt says there’s nothing left on her “bucket list” of things she wants to do.
Apparently, retiring didn’t make the list.
The former mathematics teacher might have fun asking her students this puzzler: If someone started work in 1957 and continued to work through 2022, how many years is that?
Hurt, now 91 and still toiling at her job in the city of Bowling Green finance department, wouldn’t need a calculator or even an old-fashioned adding machine to come up with the answer.
She could no doubt do the math in her head; but, failing that, Hurt could simply refer to the shiny new plaque presented to her last week in honor of what adds up to 65 years of crunching numbers.
So far.
That plaque that included a key to the city wasn’t a retirement gift but simply a recognition of a remarkable career that Hurt says still brings her pleasure and challenges her problem-solving skills.
“It’s been fun, it’s just been fun,” Hurt said last Friday as she sat in an office as tidy as the financial reports and budgets she has been producing since the pencil-and-ledger days. “It has really been quite a pleasure to work here, and I appreciate them letting me continue.”
Hurt is continuing a lengthy career that almost never happened.
A chance meeting in 1957 with the city treasurer in Fountain Square Park kicked off her long tenure in what has always been a part-time job that supplemented first her teaching job and now her retirement income.
“The city treasurer at the time said he needed somebody to work in tax collection and asked if I wanted a job,” Hurt recalled.
That job routinely required Hurt to finish a day’s teaching and then head to her work at the city until around 6 p.m., and it occasionally meant working Saturdays.
But Hurt said the work reconciling bank accounts and doing other math-related tasks was a good complement to her teaching.
“I used to tell my students that working for the city was my therapy,” Hurt said. “I knew that with perseverance I was going to make this account balance. With children, I never knew. It takes a lot more time.”
Hurt taught for four years at Bristow High School before moving to the city school district and teaching at first Potter Gray Elementary and then at Bowling Green Junior High School before retiring in 1984.
One former student says Hurt’s moonlighting job never interfered with her teaching.
“She was a wonderful math teacher,” said Jim Bullington, a local Realtor and a 1961 Bristow graduate. “She lobbied to add geometry to the curriculum and wanted to add trigonometry as well.
“She gave us a good background in math, and she was our homeroom teacher all four years. She still comes to our class reunions.”
While helping her students make the transition to adulthood and careers, Hurt was making some transitions of her own in her city job.
Starting out, paper ledgers and a ruler were the tools of her trade, but Hurt adapted to the computer age.
“We had some growing pains,” she said. “I remember the first huge computer being forklifted into the second floor of city hall.
“The transition (to computers) was gradual. If I ever used any four-letter words, I probably would’ve used a few back then.”
Other memories are more pleasant, including the time Hurt saw John F. Kennedy give a speech in front of city hall in Bowling Green while campaigning for president.
“I watched Mayor (Robert) Graham give him a country ham,” she recalled. “I guess that’s my most memorable event from my time with the city.”
Her ability to remember such events isn’t Hurt’s only skill these days, says a longtime colleague.
“She has always been rock solid,” said Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel, who worked for years with Hurt in the finance department. “She reconciles all our bank statements, dealing with tens of millions of dollars, and she’s still right on top of it.”
Widowed since 1998 and now with her granddaughter and three great-grandchildren living in Bourbon County, Hurt continues to make the short drive to work each day and has no plans to quit a job that she says is “good for me.”
And that’s fine with Meisel.
“I’m going to try to keep her as long as she’s able to work,” he said. “She’s very valuable.”