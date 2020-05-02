Eric Friedlander, acting secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, calls long-term care and senior facilities the "biggest challenge" in the state's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
It's hard to argue his point when looking at the numbers. Through Thursday, the CHFS had reported more than 1,000 positive cases – 727 residents and 307 staff members – of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus across 74 long-term care facilities.
Those numbers – and the resulting 121 resident deaths – have changed the way assisted living and long-term care facilities operate. Staff members must now come equipped with much more than a heart for caring for the elderly, who are most vulnerable to this fast-spreading disease.
Lockdowns, temperature checks, masks and other personal protective equipment are now the "new normal," according to Candie Gray, executive director of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green.
Gray and others in Bowling Green who work with seniors don't have to be told of the dangers of letting their guard down and allowing this virus into their facilities. The experiences of senior centers in two neighboring counties are reminder enough.
Morgantown Care and Rehabilitation Center has reported that 54 residents and 31 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and that five residents have died. In Leitchfield, the Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has reported 33 residents and 14 staff testing positive, with four resident deaths.
"It is scary," said Dana Walker, a caregiver at Arcadia, "but we're doing everything we can, taking extra steps to protect us and protect the residents."
Walker said Arcadia's center on Lovers Lane stopped all communal activities, utilizing technology instead, and she and other staff members must now see to it that residents observe strict social distancing.
Keeping residents safe during this pandemic is "like going to battle every day," said Brian Durbin, president of Louisville-based Arcadia Communities.
So far, for Arcadia and its locations across four states, the battle is being won. Durbin said all COVID-19 tests of residents and staff have so far been negative.
Gray is trying to keep it that way locally, mostly by making sure residents in the 79-unit Arcadia facility keep their distance.
"Traffic in our building is pretty much nonexistent," Gray said. "We stopped communal dining and are taking meals to the rooms."
Gray said Arcadia is using technology, with the Zoom meeting platform allowing multiple residents to play bingo and other games. Residents also use FaceTime or other technology to have virtual visits with family members. They occasionally have visits through windows or from their balconies as well.
This "new normal" suits residents such as 95-year-old Jeanne Mays.
"It's different," said Mays, speaking via video chat on a smartphone. "Of course, it is scary, and we have to do the social distancing, but they take such good care of us. The technology is wonderful. I even talked to my doctor through the computer."
Similar steps are being taken at other local assisted living and nursing home locations, but even those following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines can't always keep this virus at bay.
At Village Manor, a senior living facility on Westen Street in Bowling Green that is affiliated with Louisville-based Christian Care Communities, CHFS records show three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking what company President and CEO Mary Lynn Spalding calls early action to prevent introduction of the virus.
"We started in early March restricting access to the building," Spalding said. "We're doing everything to follow CDC guidelines, and we have enhanced our activities for social distancing."
Spalding said no residents have tested positive, and she said Village Manor has followed CDC guidelines for keeping positive staff members away from the facility until they have been asymptomatic for at least two weeks.
With the social distancing and sanitation guidelines being followed at Village Manor, Spalding said: "I'm more worried about going to get groceries than I am about our campus."
The CHFS reports a few other positive tests at Bowling Green long-term care facilities, including one staff member at Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, one staff member and one resident at Genesis Healthcare's Hopkins Center in Woodburn, one staff member at Magnolia Village and one staff member at the The Haven memory care portion of Massey Springs Senior Living.
Massey Springs Executive Director Leigh Mooneyhan said the precautions – including deep cleaning three times a day – are necessary during the pandemic, and she said she isn't eager to see the restrictions lifted.
"Opening our building too soon would be a problem," she said. "I'm fine with keeping our doors shut for a while longer."
