What once was lost is now found for a local Bowling Green evangelist.
Don Mathis was the first of his family to graduate from college, attending Austin Peay State University as part of the class of '66. Because he was the first, his class ring holds some serious sentimental value.
“That's one reason that ring meant a little more I guess than some people,” Mathis said.
Mathis and his ring had been separated for 45 years before the two were reunited in March. Mike DeVries of Liberty, Missouri, unearthed the heirloom while metal detecting in a Kansas City park.
Mathis realized he no longer had the ring in the late '70s and assumed he had lost it in Kentucky’s Lake Barkley when water skiing.
“I thought ‘maybe it's here in the house somewhere,’ but obviously it never showed up,” Mathis said. “I wished I still had it, it’s the prettiest thing I have. It has a ruby stone in it and it is a very pretty ring I think.”
Instead of pawning it off for its hefty amount of gold, DeVries used the year and initials to backtrace the ring to Mathis.
“He has a friend who went on ancestry.com which has access to old yearbooks,” Mathis said. “He got my email address and said, ‘I think I have your college ring.’ ”
Mathis was skeptical at first, as he gets all kinds of spam messages in his inbox.
“I wasn’t going to venture much, but I emailed back those two one-word sentences: ‘school’ and ‘year.’ ”
Sure enough, it was a match. DeVries sent the ring through the mail and it arrived home on March 20. Mathis said his wife, Sharon, teased him about it, saying he was like a little kid waiting for Christmas.
“Mike’s a real hero in this thing. He could’ve hocked it, I understand the value of it,” Mathis said. “He could’ve done that. That’s what most people would’ve done. But I think it was the Lord. He does too, by the way.”
The ring doesn’t quite fit the way it used to, and Mathis may look into resizing it once he’s gotten over the “preliminary joy of having it back after all these years.”
“It fits my left hand, course I’ve been married now for 55 years so my wedding ring is on that finger and I don’t want to take it off,” Mathis said. “I have gotten (Sharon’s) permission to wear it on top of my wedding band.”
Mathis said he still communicates with DeVries and the two plan to meet up at some point in the future. He also has a guess as to why his ring ended up buried in a different state in a city he had only visited once before.
Mathis attended the Southern Baptist Convention in Kansas City in 1977. He had both his APSU and Southern Seminary rings with him, and thought “It'd be appropriate if I switched them.”
He thinks he was walking on the sidewalk and that the ring could've missed his pocket and bounced onto the edge of the street. From there, someone could have kicked it or a lawn mower could have spat it into the park.
The lost ring wasn’t something Mathis would pine over, but “I really got excited that it's still around and been found.”
Mathis still preaches but is no longer a full-time pastor. He used to preach close to 40 revivals a year and served as an interim pastor before “the Lord Jesus and my wife voted me down and told me to get off the road.”
Mathis is on staff at Eastwood Baptist Church in a voluntary role and he and Sharon make plenty of time to visit with their three grandkids. Mathis still holds the distinction of being the only living person elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention of Kentucky twice.
“Whenever I say that I check my pulse,” he said. “... It’s been a blessed journey.”
He doesn’t usually go to APSU’s homecoming celebration, but might have to make the trip to show off the wayward artifact.
“I don't wear it all the time now, I certainly don’t want to lose it again,” he said. “But I assure you I will wear it at the next class reunion that I go to.”