State Representative Patti Minter (right) shares a moment with her son, Alex Minter, 17, after her concession speech at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter gives her concession speech at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Bowing Green City Commission candidates Justin Chaffin (rights) and Nathan Morguelanat an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter (center) talks to supporters after her concession speech at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Supporters cheer for State Representative Patti Minter at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter (right) shares a moment with her son Alex Minter, 17, after her concession speech at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Blake Layne takes a photo of the crowd at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter talks tot he media at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Bowling Green City Commission candidate Justin Chaffin watches election returns at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter (center) talks with Warren Fiscal Court candidate Rick DuBose (left) at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter (right) shares a moment with her son, Alex Minter, 17, after her concession speech at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter gives her concession speech at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Bowing Green City Commission candidates Justin Chaffin (rights) and Nathan Morguelanat an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter (center) talks to supporters after her concession speech at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Supporters cheer for State Representative Patti Minter at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter (right) shares a moment with her son Alex Minter, 17, after her concession speech at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Blake Layne takes a photo of the crowd at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter talks tot he media at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Bowling Green City Commission candidate Justin Chaffin watches election returns at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
State Representative Patti Minter (center) talks with Warren Fiscal Court candidate Rick DuBose (left) at an election watch party at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bowling Green, Ky., Incumbent Patti Minter was unseated in Kentucky's 20th House District by Republican Kevin Jackson.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Kevin Jackson will be the first Republican to take the Kentucky House 20th district seat in decades after winning the general election against two-term incumbent Patti Minter with 54.5% of the vote.
Jackson has served on the Warren County School Board of Education since 2018 and before that, spent 32 years as a teacher, counselor and coach in three south central Kentucky school districts.
“My whole life's been about service, whether it's teaching, coaching, being on the Warren County School Board, and I just see this as another opportunity to serve even a larger audience of people," Jackson said Tuesday night.
Minter is a Western Kentucky University history teacher who has served two terms as a state representative since her 2018 win. During her tenure, she worked to pass a bipartisan bill designed to cap insulin costs, among other measures.
A total of 12,398 votes were cast in the race — 6,762 for Jackson, 5,636 for Minter — after redistricting by the Republican supermajority of the Kentucky legislature divided Bowling Green into several different house districts.
Minter said that a lawsuit filed against the legislature claiming the redistricting was unconstitutional under Kentucky's constitution is still in play. The judge is expected to hand down a decision next week.
"While we came up short tonight, it took unprecedented gerrymandering, a huge super PAC from the other side, and as everybody in this room who voted knows, it took extraordinary voter suppression," Minter told her supporters during her concession speech.
Minter said that only having eight polling places in the county, with none being walkable from downtown's population center, was voter suppression.
Jackson disagreed with the gerrymandering claims.
"For the last 46 years, there's been a Democrat in that position, and they had the district rigged in favor of the Democrats," he said. "The Republicans came in and tried to even it out. ... You can say that it was gerrymandered, but basically they tried to even it up, but it was still more Democrats than it was Republicans. So I don't think that's a good excuse."
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.