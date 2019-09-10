For the Georgia-based hard rock band Jackyl, bringing the party means putting in plenty of elbow grease.
With two Guinness Book of World Records citations to its credit – one for performing 100 concerts in 50 days, the other for playing 21 show in 24 hours – the so-called “Hardest Working Band in Rock ’n’ Roll” plans to turn this weekend’s Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest into “Jackyl-stock,” according to frontman Jesse James Dupree.
For more than 25 years, the down-to-earth, fun-loving foursome has pumped out its blend of hard rock, heavy metal and Southern rock, and it will headline Saturday’s lineup at the VCMMF, taking the Main Stage at 9:45 p.m.
“We attack every single night as if every single show might as well be Madison Square Garden,” Dupree said in a recent interview. “We’re still the same 15-year-old kids that were drawing concert stage setups on the back of our notebooks in high school.”
They owe their longevity, Dupree said, to never losing the love for what they do.
“Seriously, there is so much silliness on that bus every night,” he said. “We never lost that edge and I think that is why we all stuck together as long as we have.”
From the start, Jackyl’s live shows were – and continue to be – legendary. Their wild swagger rivaled that of their touring mates, which included Aerosmith, Kiss, ZZ Top, Ted Nugent and Damn Yankees. In 1992, Jackyl’s self-titled debut album went platinum and featured rock radio hits “Down On Me,” “When Will it Rain,” “I Stand Alone,” and most notably “The Lumberjack,” during which Dupree performs a chain saw “solo.”
“If you’ve never seen the band before, the whole show is, and we’re a celebration of, the fundamentals of rock ‘n’ roll: Two guitars, bass, drums, chain saw – if you will – whatever it takes to get the job done,” Dupree said.
Meanwhile, the busy Dupree also fronts his own whiskey label. Fans will have an opportunity to purchase various editions of Jesse James brand bourbons and whiskeys. On Saturday morning, after signing bottles, Dupree will lead a charity motorcycle ride benefiting Bikers Against Child Abuse. The Ride for BACA begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green, 251 Cumberland Trace Road, and goes to Mammoth Cave Park and back. Participation is free, but donations are encouraged.
“If you can find the Jesse James America’s Outlaw Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey – it’s the blue label – grab a bottle of it because we released a limited amount of it,” Dupree said.
The Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest, launched last year by the Daily News and radio station WDNS (D93), this year features 25 bands. The festival is an all-ages event, with activities including a custom bike show, biker games, a burnout contest, kid zone, food and merchant vendors, downhill Barbie car races and more.
The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a free Kickoff Party at Harley-Davidson Bowling Green, featuring performances by Dustin Lee Benefield, Wolf Island Kosmonauts, Gravel Switch and Kyle Daniel. The kickoff party will include food vendors, beer garden and tethered hot-air balloon rides.
The music and fun continues Friday through Sunday at Edge Hill Farm, 13101 Louisville Road, headlined by rock band Puddle of Mudd on Friday, Jackyl on Saturday and Colt Ford on Sunday. Other performers include Kiss Kiss Bang, Jasmine Cain, Geneva, Saving Abel, Tantric and Saliva.
General admission tickets are $50 for a three-day pass or $35 for any single-day ticket.
“I know that it’s going to be one hell of a party out there,” Dupree said. “I know the promoters of this event do things first class, so I expect we’ll have a great time on Saturday. I hope nobody misses this show. It’s going to be a good one.”
More information about the music fest and a schedule of events are available at vcmmf.com.
