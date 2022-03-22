Increases in revenue from its per diem compensation for housing state inmates is expected to offset much of the increased expenses at the Warren County Regional Jail for the upcoming fiscal year.
Jailer Stephen Harmon had his 2022-23 budget approved by Warren Fiscal Court on Monday, and it shows a lower subsidy from fiscal court despite the budget growing from $8.9 million in the current fiscal year to $9.8 million for the 12 months beginning July 1.
“It’s much larger, based primarily on increases in food costs and medical expenses,” Harmon said. “Our staff expense is also up because of a pay increase.”
Personnel, the jail’s largest budget item, jumped from $4.06 million in the current fiscal year to $4.47 million because of increases in salary and benefits.
Adding to the budget’s growth is an increase in the jail’s medical services contract with Southern Health Partners from $975,000 this year to $1.2 million.
Also going up is the contract with Aramark Food Services. That budget item is up about $200,000 to $885,000, Harmon said, due to an allowance for a rise in the consumer price index.
“Their costs have skyrocketed,” Harmon said of Aramark. “The increase is also partly due to the jail being overcrowded.”
Despite those ballooning expenses, Harmon’s budget calls for the jail’s subsidy from fiscal court to be $762,515 in the coming fiscal year, down from the current year’s figure of $922,913.
The biggest reason that Harmon is asking for less support from the county government is the increase in per diem payments for state inmates that was approved last year by the state legislature.
That hike from $31.34 per day to $35.34 translates to an increase of more than $400,000 in revenue on the local jail’s budget.
“It helps offset some of the rising expenses,” Harmon said. “The per diem hadn’t been increased in about 15 years.”
Another state initiative is helping Harmon keep his budget in line this year. The Department of Corrections started a program to reimburse local jails for successfully implementing reentry programs for inmates.
Harmon estimates the Warren County jail will receive $300,000 in reentry graduation payments during the upcoming fiscal year, giving him a new line item on the revenue side.
Any extra revenue is welcomed by Harmon, who continues to face challenges due to having too many inmates and not enough staff.
On Tuesday, the jail was housing 683 inmates in a facility with a capacity of 562.
Adding to the difficulties at the jail, Harmon said his staffing is consistently short of his state allotment of 100 and is down “by about 14” currently.
“We’re still working on recruitment and retention,” Harmon said. “Our starting pay is going to $15.75 per hour after July 1, so I hope that helps.”
The staff shortage has hindered Harmon’s ability to have inmate work crews cleaning up litter along county and state roads.
Harmon said the jail has one crew working on county roads and a second crew cleaning up local state highways, but he would like to double that.
“I want to see at least four crews out,” he said. “I hope as we get more staff we’ll be able to send out more work crews.”
Another item on Harmon’s wish list, although it isn’t reflected on his budget, is an expansion of the jail itself.
“We’re marked down for overcrowding on every inspection we have,” Harmon said. “There’s a need for expansion, and we’ve done some preliminary work on that.
“I hope that next year we can add on where we are or look at another facility.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.