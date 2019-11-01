Not that he needed it, but Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon got a reminder from the latest surprise inspection by the Kentucky Department of Corrections that overcrowding at the Warren County Regional Jail continues to be an issue.
Harmon presented the DOC inspection report to Warren County Fiscal Court at its Friday meeting, and it showed overcrowding as the only item of noncompliance.
The jail was housing 822 inmates Sept. 4, the day the inspection was conducted. Harmon said the jail has a total of 562 beds, meaning many inmates are in portable bunks or mattresses on the floor.
"By and large, that's out of our control," Harmon said of the numbers.
But he added that he is working with fiscal court to come up with a plan to address an issue that has been building for a number of years.
"This problem is not unique to Warren County," Harmon said. "It's everywhere across the state. We're in the very early stages of looking at how we can expand the jail.
"We haven't added any bed space in 20 years, so it's time to examine the overcrowding. We're going to study it and find the most cost-effective way to do it."
In addition to hearing about the jail inspection, magistrates approved a number of spending items and a large rezoning in the Alvaton area Friday.
Fiscal court approved the second and final reading of a rezoning that will change from agriculture and residential estate to single-family residential a 20-acre tract adjoining the Drakes Ridge subdivision along Scottsville Road.
Property owners Johnny and Beverly Young, Jerome and Judy Wilson, Bobby and Sharon Wilson, K.C. and Marilynn Givens and Stagecoach Springs Inc. submitted a plan to the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County that calls for developing the property into 49 single-family lots.
The magistrates also approved a parks and recreation department request to declare as surplus property two 2012 trucks that will be sold through the Enterprise Fleet program. Proceeds from that sale will go toward leasing a 2020 Ford F-450 dump truck and a 2020 Ford F-150 truck. The total monthly lease payments on those two trucks is $2,158.46.
Also approved Friday were:
- Spending $4,034 for Hale Roofing to repair the gutter and facia at restrooms at Basil Griffin Park. Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said this was the lowest of two bids received.
- Spending $2,000 for Scott, Murphy and Daniel to repair the handicap entrance to the Old Alvaton gymnasium.
- Spending $5,383.51 for Whayne Supply to repair a light tower that was damaged in an accident at Ephram White Park.
- Spending $2,496 for Rubber Tracks Warehouse to replace the tracks on the stormwater management department's skid steer.
The magistrates also heard a report from Warren County Justice Center Superintendent James Marcrum indicating that the heat at the justice center will be off Monday and Tuesday while the 20-year-old boiler at the building is replaced by a more modern system as part of a countywide contract with Energy Systems Group.
"This will give us some redundancy and more energy efficiency," Marcrum said.
