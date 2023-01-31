A deputy jailer with Warren County Regional Jail was arrested early Monday on multiple felony offenses after police responded to a disturbance.
Kevin Schmidt, 26, faces charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a reported disturbance late Sunday night on Village Creek Drive, where Schmidt reportedly pepper-sprayed his wife and her boyfriend.
“Kevin stated he was acting in official peace officer capacity and investigating a crime,” the citation said.
Schmidt reported locating a pipe with suspected marijuana residue in a kitchen cabinet when he came home from work and then went out to question his wife and her boyfriend in their vehicle.
Schmidt told police the man refused to comply and threatened Schmidt with physical harm, and that Schmidt pepper-sprayed him twice, the citation said.
Schmidt’s wife told police that he came outside and confronted them with the pipe, told them they were detained and then ordered someone to claim ownership of the pipe.
When they refused to comply, Schmidt reportedly pulled out the can of pepper spray, and the boyfriend reportedly said, ‘If you pepper spray me, I’ll rip your face off.’ “
Schmidt’s wife reported getting some pepper spray in her right eye.
The citation notes that Schmidt was a deputy jailer who had just gotten off duty at the time of the incident.
Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon said in a text message that Schmidt is on administrative suspension without pay while the criminal case is pending.
As of Tuesday, Schmidt was being held in Barren County Corrections Center under a $6,000 cash bond.
