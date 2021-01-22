An outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease in the Warren County Regional Jail is nearly under control, according to Jailer Stephen Harmon.
Harmon, who tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined at home for several days, said Tuesday the jail population is “well on the way to recovery” after an outbreak that at its height infected more than 250 inmates and eight staff members.
“As of today, we have 31 people still positive and all are asymptomatic,” Harmon said. “This is the first time in many weeks that we have no staff testing positive.”
Harmon said three of the infected inmates had to be hospitalized. All three have either recovered or are no longer in the jail.
He said the jail continues to follow virus protocols aimed at reducing the spread.
“All intakes (new inmates) who come in are tested,” he said. “We don’t put them in with the general population until they test negative or have been in quarantine for 14 days.”
The jail has been issuing masks for protection against the virus since May, and Harmon said he suspended movement within the facility except for emergencies and necessary virtual court appearances.
As the experience at other jails and prisons that have seen outbreaks attests, jails by their nature have an environment that makes it difficult to follow all COVID-19 protocols. “It’s almost impossible to socially distance,” Harmon said.
Despite such difficulties, the Warren County jail managed to avoid the virus for the first several months of the pandemic.
“The Warren County Regional Jail was one of the last correctional facilities in the state to have any COVID in its inmate population,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “Only recently did he (Harmon) have some inmates test positive. He took immediate action to control the spread.”
The Warren County jail has experienced overcrowding for years, and the pandemic has made that worse due to the postponement of trials, but Buchanon said that overcrowding is just one factor leading to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I believe the spread in our jail to be less about overcrowding and more about the unpredictability of COVID-19,” Buchanon said. “You can’t detect who has been exposed and is going to be positive in either the general population or in the prisoners that law enforcement arrests.”
Although they downplay the impact of overcrowding on the spread of the virus, Buchanon and Harmon indicate that the time has come to address the issue.
Harmon said the 562-bed jail had about 650 inmates this week.
“We’re working with fiscal court on some very early discussions about expanding the jail,” the jailer said.
“We are in need of expansion of the jail facility,” Buchanon said. “We were planning to do so before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. We hope to expand in this calendar year.”
