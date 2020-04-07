Warren County Regional Jail has extended its suspension of inmate visitations, church services and other programs through May 1.
Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon announced the move Tuesday, updating an earlier administrative order.
The restrictions imposed last month at the jail in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic were to have originally ended April 10, but have now been extended in accordance with Gov. Andy Beshear's state of emergency and other state and local directives.
The jail's administrative office is not accepting walk-in traffic from the public for or any property for inmates for the length of the order. Funds for an inmate's account may be deposited electronically.
All volunteer programs and GED classes are also suspended and inmates on work release or assigned to road crews will remain in jail.
Jail staff and inmates are increasing cleaning and sanitation efforts in the facility and Southern Health Partners, contracted to provided medical care to inmates, has a coronavirus screening tool and are working with jail staff to monitor inmate medical requests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.