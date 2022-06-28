Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon will soon have another tool in his arsenal to keep harmful drugs out of the Warren County Regional Jail.
After action taken last week by Warren Fiscal Court, Harmon has been approved to purchase an MX-908-C drug detection device from Massachusetts-based 908 Devices Inc.
“This machine will assist in drug investigations and help to decrease overdoses through drug-related contraband, including mail,” Harmon wrote in his request to fiscal court.
The $67,681.35 purchase will be made using the jail’s canteen fund, which comes from money raised from sales at the jail commissary and the sale of phone cards.
Harmon said legislation passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2018 allows canteen funds to be used to pay for safety and security projects.
“This is a big price tag,” Harmon said, “but in our world if we have one drug overdose we’ll wish we had invested in the device. I believe the price tag is justified because it will help us fight against contraband.”
That fight is growing in importance, the jailer said.
“We’re seeing a huge increase in drugs coming in with personal mail and what looks like legal mail,” Harmon said. “With the naked eye, you can’t tell if there are drugs in it.”
That’s where this new drug detection device comes in.
The 908 Devices website said the MX-908 uses high-pressure mass spectrometry to detect trace-level drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and others.
Harmon, in fact, said the new device will be able to test for more than 400 types of drugs.
Although the jail has already been using body scanners and a technology called TruNarc that can help identify different types of drugs, Harmon said a device that can detect trace elements of drugs is needed now that those drugs are often coming in through mail.
“We have suspicious mail coming in often,” he said. “Fraudulent legal mail comes in, and that’s supposed to be opened in front of the inmate before we can test it.”
Such mail can contain a liquefied version of synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine or many other illegal substances that an inmate can then ingest by chewing on the paper.
“This machine will help us determine what is on the paper,” Harmon said. “It can prevent inmate overdoses and keep our staff from being exposed.”
An inmate overdose is hardly far-fetched. A U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics study said the number of people who died from drug or alcohol intoxication in state prisons climbed from 35 in 2001 to 249 in 2018.
“It’s extremely dangerous,” Harmon said. “We have sent inmates to the hospital (because of drugs), but we haven’t lost anyone to an overdose. We’ve definitely had some scares with it, and we take that very seriously.”
While dealing with the dangers of drugs in the jail, Harmon is also dealing with another enduring problem: a shortage of staff.
The jailer said Monday that he is about 17 people short of having the staff needed to run a jail that is constantly overcrowded.
That staff shortage means that Harmon doesn’t have the personnel to allow him to send out inmate work crews to pick up trash along local roads.
“We have two crews out now,” he said. “Before the (coronavirus) pandemic, we had five. These are difficult times in employment.”
